Naftogaz signed a memorandum with a Greek company on the supply of liquefied natural gas to Ukraine

During the Ministerial Meeting of the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation (P-TEC), Naftogaz and the Greek company ATLANTIC-SEE LNG TRADE S.A. signed a memorandum on future regular supplies of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Ukraine through Greek gas terminals and the Vertical Corridor, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Details

Ukraine is opening a new page of transatlantic cooperation, forming an LNG supply route from the USA through Greece - said Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.

• According to Hrynchuk, the long-term partnership covers the horizon until 2050. According to her, this will allow new strategic projects to be implemented in stages. In particular: ⁠to ensure stable long-term LNG supplies for Ukraine;

• integrate our infrastructure into LNG logistics routes to Europe; ⁠

• ⁠create a sustainable system for the supply and storage of American LNG.

"I thank our partners from the USA and Greece for their cooperation. We are laying a new foundation for transatlantic cooperation with partners and taking another step towards Ukraine's long-term energy stability and new opportunities," the Minister thanked.

Supplement

Naftogaz Group and the Polish company ORLEN signed agreements on the supply of at least 300 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the USA.

Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and the USA agreed to strengthen cooperation in energy and reaffirmed their commitment to diversifying gas supplies to Europe to reduce dependence on Russian energy resources.