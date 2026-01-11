Trump briefed on options for striking Iran amid ongoing protests - NYT

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
Exclusive
09:33 AM • 1268 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
06:05 AM • 11263 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
04:31 AM • 20247 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 31094 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 51201 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 38205 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 31665 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 35767 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 58549 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 40226 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1m/s
87%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
CIA-linked cargo plane spotted in Caracas amid US diplomatic visitJanuary 11, 01:06 AM • 18767 views
Zaporizhzhia and part of Dnipropetrovsk regions left without electricity - OVAJanuary 11, 01:12 AM • 17438 views
Return to the Moon: NASA rolls out Artemis 2 megarocket for final launch04:00 AM • 3926 views
Israel put its army on high alert due to possible US intervention in Iran07:03 AM • 10880 views
Night attack by Russia temporarily blacked out Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, emergency power outages in Kyiv and three regions - Ministry of Energy08:18 AM • 4448 views
Publications
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
09:33 AM • 1268 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 93511 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 119681 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 90089 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 110494 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Nicolas Maduro
Benjamin Netanyahu
Marco Rubio
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
China
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 15141 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 17950 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 73675 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 74833 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 95295 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Heating
Film

Trump briefed on options for striking Iran amid ongoing protests - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 638 views

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering military action options against Iran in response to the harsh crackdown on anti-government protests. No final decision has been made yet, but scenarios are being seriously discussed.

Trump briefed on options for striking Iran amid ongoing protests - NYT

US President Donald Trump is considering military action options against Iran in response to the harsh suppression of anti-government protests. No final decision has been made yet, but the administration confirms that such scenarios are being seriously discussed. This is reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

"President Trump has been briefed in recent days on new military strike options against Iran, as he considers making good on his threat to attack the country for suppressing protesters, according to several American officials familiar with the matter. Mr. Trump has not yet made a final decision, but officials said he is seriously considering authorizing a strike in response to the Iranian regime's efforts to quell demonstrations sparked by widespread economic problems," the publication writes.

According to preliminary information, the US President was offered a number of options, including strikes on non-military targets in Tehran.

"Iran is looking at freedom like never before," Donald Trump wrote on social media.

And also added: "The USA is ready to help!!!"

Recall

The Trump administration is discussing possible airstrikes on Iranian military targets. This is in response to the likely escalation of violence against protesters.

Israel has put its armed forces on high alert due to possible US military intervention in Iran. This happened against the backdrop of anti-government protests in Iran and Trump's statement about his readiness to help the Iranian people.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
Skirmishes
Israel
The New York Times
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran