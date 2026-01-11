Trump briefed on options for striking Iran amid ongoing protests - NYT

US President Donald Trump is considering military action options against Iran in response to the harsh suppression of anti-government protests. No final decision has been made yet, but the administration confirms that such scenarios are being seriously discussed. This is reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

"President Trump has been briefed in recent days on new military strike options against Iran, as he considers making good on his threat to attack the country for suppressing protesters, according to several American officials familiar with the matter. Mr. Trump has not yet made a final decision, but officials said he is seriously considering authorizing a strike in response to the Iranian regime's efforts to quell demonstrations sparked by widespread economic problems," the publication writes.

According to preliminary information, the US President was offered a number of options, including strikes on non-military targets in Tehran.

"Iran is looking at freedom like never before," Donald Trump wrote on social media.

And also added: "The USA is ready to help!!!"

Recall

The Trump administration is discussing possible airstrikes on Iranian military targets. This is in response to the likely escalation of violence against protesters.

Israel has put its armed forces on high alert due to possible US military intervention in Iran. This happened against the backdrop of anti-government protests in Iran and Trump's statement about his readiness to help the Iranian people.