We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15829 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28931 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64897 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213969 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122696 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391961 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310826 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213764 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244230 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255109 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

US wants Europe to continue buying American weapons, despite the EU plan - Reuters

The US is demanding that the EU continue to purchase American weapons. This comes amid Europe's desire to develop its own defense industry, limiting the role of companies from the US and Britain.

Economy • April 2, 01:57 PM • 22639 views

Norway does not plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, as Finland wants to do - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Norway does not plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention and criticizes Finland for its intention to do so. Norway has a modern defense system, so it is not concerned about changes.

News of the World • April 2, 01:52 PM • 12758 views

Zelenskyy discussed the establishment of joint drone production with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kęstutis Budrys discussed strengthening defense support for Ukraine. They also discussed the establishment of joint drone production on the territory of both countries.

War • April 1, 06:11 PM • 25103 views

The fourth missing American soldier found dead in Lithuania

The search for the American soldiers who went missing during exercises in Lithuania has ended. Unfortunately, all four were found dead, which is a tragedy for the allies.

News of the World • April 1, 04:49 PM • 23582 views

Hegset ordered male and female U.S. military personnel to undergo the same physical tests

The U. S. Secretary of Defense has ordered all military personnel, regardless of gender, to meet the same physical fitness requirements for combat positions. This supplements existing standards.

News of the World • April 1, 11:15 AM • 15155 views

Lithuania confirmed its readiness to join the "coalition of the willing" and calls for increased pressure on Russia

Lithuania is ready to join the "coalition of the willing" to help Ukraine. Kęstutis Budrys called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation through sanctions and the use of frozen assets.

War • April 1, 10:25 AM • 20977 views

Tallinn cancels free public transport for Ukrainian refugees from May 1, 2025

From May, Ukrainian refugees in Tallinn will pay for public transport. The privilege is canceled because most refugees are already registered in the city.

News of the World • April 1, 09:37 AM • 14093 views

Lithuanian Foreign Minister: Russia remains a long-term threat to NATO and Europe

Kęstutis Budrys stated that Russia remains a threat to NATO and Europe. The Kremlin is ready to use force to achieve its goals, therefore, Russia needs to be deterred.

Politics • April 1, 09:19 AM • 8850 views

EU is launching the Ukraine2EU program to support Ukraine on its path to membership

The Ukraine2EU program will provide targeted assistance to Ukraine on its path to EU membership. Ukraine2EU will support Ukraine at all stages of preparation for EU membership.

Politics • April 1, 07:57 AM • 21011 views

Three American soldiers, who had previously gone missing, were found dead in Lithuania

The bodies of the soldiers were discovered after an M88 armored recovery vehicle was lifted from a swamp. The search for another missing soldier continues. The President of Lithuania has expressed condolences.

News of the World • March 31, 02:49 PM • 25671 views

Delegations from the European Parliament and 17 EU countries arrived in Kyiv

Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.

Politics • March 31, 11:39 AM • 149403 views

In Lithuania, the armored vehicle of missing American soldiers was pulled out of the swamp: details of the operation and investigation

The operation to remove the armored vehicle from the swamp, which lasted six days, has been completed in Pabradė. Investigators from the USA and the military police of Lithuania are working at the scene, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

War • March 31, 06:45 AM • 22955 views

Ceasefire in Ukraine will increase the threat from Russia to the Baltic countries - FT

Defense ministers of the Baltic countries warn that a truce in Ukraine will allow Russia to rearm and transfer troops to their borders. The countries call on NATO not to weaken the defense of the eastern flank.

Politics • March 30, 08:53 AM • 142224 views

Putin is preparing for a major war with NATO, but first wants to test the Alliance - German intelligence

According to German intelligence, Russia is preparing for a major war with NATO. Moscow may try to test the Alliance with a limited military operation against the bloc's countries.

News of the World • March 28, 04:42 PM • 28085 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated over 80 million hryvnias for the construction of fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia region

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated 83 million hryvnias for the construction of fortification structures in the Zaporizhzhia region. The funds will be used for engineering and technical structures and equipment of defense lines.

War • March 28, 01:05 PM • 33018 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587547 views

Summit of the "coalition of the willing" has started: Zelenskyy's Office names the topics of negotiations

A meeting of leaders of the "coalition of the willing" countries is taking place in Paris to discuss support for Ukraine and strengthening the army. Negotiations on peace, ceasefire and guarantee forces are also being discussed.

War • March 27, 10:30 AM • 32652 views

In Lithuania, a flooded M88 Hercules armored vehicle with missing US soldiers was found

The search for missing American soldiers continues in Lithuania. The M88 Hercules armored vehicle they were traveling in was found flooded in a body of water at the Pabrade training ground.

News of the World • March 27, 07:57 AM • 31922 views

NATO Secretary General confirmed that the missing US soldiers "died during an incident" in Lithuania

Four American soldiers who disappeared in Lithuania from a training ground near Pabrade have died. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones.

News of the World • March 26, 06:31 PM • 30762 views

Four American soldiers went missing in Lithuania

Four American soldiers went missing during training exercises in Lithuania, near the town of Pabrade. A large-scale search operation has been launched with the participation of Lithuanian and American soldiers.

News of the World • March 26, 04:03 PM • 31341 views

In Estonia, a Ukrainophobe with Estonian and Russian citizenship received 15 years for treason: details of the case

The Tartu court found Andrei Makarov guilty of treason. He collected data on military equipment for the Russian Federation, organized the arson of a car with Ukrainian license plates, and monitored a Russian citizen in Lithuania.

Crimes and emergencies • March 25, 11:10 PM • 10823 views

An incendiary mixture was thrown into the депутат's reception room: suspects were detained who, for a "generous payment," could cooperate with the FSB

In the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, two men threw an incendiary mixture into the депутат's reception room. They were detained, and the investigation suspects cooperation with Russian special services for money.

Kyiv • March 25, 10:02 AM • 35001 views

Drone Coalition has allocated €20 million for reconnaissance drones for Ukraine

Partner countries have allocated 20 million euros for the purchase of tactical reconnaissance drones for the Defense Forces. The equipment is expected to be delivered within three months.

War • March 24, 10:32 AM • 121466 views

Tusk checked how the Polish border with Belarus is protected

Donald Tusk announced the high efficiency of border protection with Belarus. He emphasized the support of the lukashenka regime in the transfer of migrants.

Politics • March 23, 05:50 AM • 43921 views

Lithuania will strengthen borders with Russia and Belarus with fortifications and mines

Lithuania plans to strengthen border protection with Russia and Belarus by building fortifications and mining territories. The country is discussing with Poland and Finland to join forces for defense.

War • March 22, 09:12 PM • 25527 views

Lithuania is ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine, but there is a condition

The President of Lithuania has stated his readiness to send troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission. The condition is a ceasefire and support from other European countries.

War • March 21, 10:15 AM • 102082 views

Ukraine may join the EU earlier than the Balkan countries - President of Lithuania

The President of Lithuania stated that Ukraine may complete the procedure of joining the EU before 2030, ahead of the Western Balkan countries such as Serbia and Montenegro. It all depends on the commitments.

Politics • March 20, 11:37 AM • 13680 views

Ukraine fell to 111th place in the happiness ranking

Ukraine is in 111th place in the happiness ranking, having lost positions compared to last year. Finland tops the ranking for the eighth year in a row, leading in terms of happiness.

Society • March 20, 06:29 AM • 10770 views

Six EU countries call for speeding up Ukraine's membership - Politico

Six EU countries have called on Brussels to urgently develop a clear roadmap for Ukraine's accession to the bloc. This comes amid concerns that Hungary is trying to undermine Ukraine's chances.

Politics • March 19, 09:43 AM • 13086 views

NATO strengthens cooperation with neutral Austria

The Alliance and Austria have signed agreements to deepen cooperation, including the exchange of intelligence. Austria, while maintaining its neutral status, is not a member of NATO.

News of the World • March 18, 02:13 PM • 11771 views