The US is demanding that the EU continue to purchase American weapons. This comes amid Europe's desire to develop its own defense industry, limiting the role of companies from the US and Britain.
Norway does not plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention and criticizes Finland for its intention to do so. Norway has a modern defense system, so it is not concerned about changes.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kęstutis Budrys discussed strengthening defense support for Ukraine. They also discussed the establishment of joint drone production on the territory of both countries.
The search for the American soldiers who went missing during exercises in Lithuania has ended. Unfortunately, all four were found dead, which is a tragedy for the allies.
The U. S. Secretary of Defense has ordered all military personnel, regardless of gender, to meet the same physical fitness requirements for combat positions. This supplements existing standards.
Lithuania is ready to join the "coalition of the willing" to help Ukraine. Kęstutis Budrys called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation through sanctions and the use of frozen assets.
From May, Ukrainian refugees in Tallinn will pay for public transport. The privilege is canceled because most refugees are already registered in the city.
Kęstutis Budrys stated that Russia remains a threat to NATO and Europe. The Kremlin is ready to use force to achieve its goals, therefore, Russia needs to be deterred.
The Ukraine2EU program will provide targeted assistance to Ukraine on its path to EU membership. Ukraine2EU will support Ukraine at all stages of preparation for EU membership.
The bodies of the soldiers were discovered after an M88 armored recovery vehicle was lifted from a swamp. The search for another missing soldier continues. The President of Lithuania has expressed condolences.
Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.
The operation to remove the armored vehicle from the swamp, which lasted six days, has been completed in Pabradė. Investigators from the USA and the military police of Lithuania are working at the scene, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Defense ministers of the Baltic countries warn that a truce in Ukraine will allow Russia to rearm and transfer troops to their borders. The countries call on NATO not to weaken the defense of the eastern flank.
According to German intelligence, Russia is preparing for a major war with NATO. Moscow may try to test the Alliance with a limited military operation against the bloc's countries.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated 83 million hryvnias for the construction of fortification structures in the Zaporizhzhia region. The funds will be used for engineering and technical structures and equipment of defense lines.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
A meeting of leaders of the "coalition of the willing" countries is taking place in Paris to discuss support for Ukraine and strengthening the army. Negotiations on peace, ceasefire and guarantee forces are also being discussed.
The search for missing American soldiers continues in Lithuania. The M88 Hercules armored vehicle they were traveling in was found flooded in a body of water at the Pabrade training ground.
Four American soldiers who disappeared in Lithuania from a training ground near Pabrade have died. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones.
Four American soldiers went missing during training exercises in Lithuania, near the town of Pabrade. A large-scale search operation has been launched with the participation of Lithuanian and American soldiers.
The Tartu court found Andrei Makarov guilty of treason. He collected data on military equipment for the Russian Federation, organized the arson of a car with Ukrainian license plates, and monitored a Russian citizen in Lithuania.
In the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, two men threw an incendiary mixture into the депутат's reception room. They were detained, and the investigation suspects cooperation with Russian special services for money.
Partner countries have allocated 20 million euros for the purchase of tactical reconnaissance drones for the Defense Forces. The equipment is expected to be delivered within three months.
Donald Tusk announced the high efficiency of border protection with Belarus. He emphasized the support of the lukashenka regime in the transfer of migrants.
Lithuania plans to strengthen border protection with Russia and Belarus by building fortifications and mining territories. The country is discussing with Poland and Finland to join forces for defense.
The President of Lithuania has stated his readiness to send troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission. The condition is a ceasefire and support from other European countries.
The President of Lithuania stated that Ukraine may complete the procedure of joining the EU before 2030, ahead of the Western Balkan countries such as Serbia and Montenegro. It all depends on the commitments.
Ukraine is in 111th place in the happiness ranking, having lost positions compared to last year. Finland tops the ranking for the eighth year in a row, leading in terms of happiness.
Six EU countries have called on Brussels to urgently develop a clear roadmap for Ukraine's accession to the bloc. This comes amid concerns that Hungary is trying to undermine Ukraine's chances.
The Alliance and Austria have signed agreements to deepen cooperation, including the exchange of intelligence. Austria, while maintaining its neutral status, is not a member of NATO.