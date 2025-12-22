Lithuania detained citizens of Russia and Belarus on suspicion of supplying technology to Russia's military-industrial complex

$42.250.09
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 8638 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 11665 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 14360 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 15319 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 16837 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 15680 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM • 12672 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 11894 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 8702 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84
December 22, 07:57 AM • 25164 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world record
December 22, 07:59 AM • 27437 views
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding Trump
09:41 AM • 20799 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions
11:19 AM • 18610 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'
01:13 PM • 9926 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 7936 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 18800 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas tree
December 21, 02:01 PM • 56561 views
Moving with pets: what you should know
December 20, 06:00 PM • 78581 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 05:00 PM • 112853 views
UNN Lite
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailer
02:33 PM • 2258 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world record
December 22, 07:59 AM • 27618 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84
December 22, 07:57 AM • 25341 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon
December 20, 07:10 PM • 32081 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in Florida
December 20, 06:35 PM • 32915 views
Lithuania detained citizens of Russia and Belarus on suspicion of supplying technology to Russia's military-industrial complex

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Several citizens of Belarus, Russia, and Lithuania are suspected of transferring EU-funded technologies to Russia's military industry. Five individuals and one company have been notified of suspicion, and more than ten searches have been conducted in various cities of Lithuania.

Lithuania detained citizens of Russia and Belarus on suspicion of supplying technology to Russia's military-industrial complex

Several citizens of Belarus, Russia, and Lithuania are suspected of transferring technologies, manufactured with EU financial aid, to Russia's military industry. This is reported by LRT, writes UNN.

Details

Daugilas Razauskas, head of the 2nd department of special investigations of the Lithuanian Investigation Service, said that various versions are currently being checked, including that equipment manufactured with EU funds could have been illegally exported to Belarus and Russia and used in the military industry of these states.

According to him, last week, as part of the investigation, several citizens of Belarus, Russia, and Lithuania were detained on suspicion of operating as part of a criminal group.

Lithuania recorded a record number of information attacks from Russia and Belarus13.12.25, 00:58 • 4669 views

Prosecutor Darius Karčinskas stated that five individuals and one company were notified of suspicion.

More than ten searches were also conducted in various cities of Lithuania - at places of residence and work, at enterprises, in cars.

Searches were conducted at Lithuanian enterprises to detect various manufactured microcircuits, chips, and other high-tech equipment, as companies operating in Lithuania were engaged in this activity, and in fact, they were managed by the detained persons - citizens of Belarus and Russia.

- said Razauskas.

He added that the companies that received EU financial aid and came under investigation manufactured equipment for navigation and satellite systems. They have been recognized as posing a threat to national security.

In Poland, a Russian led a spy network of 30 people02.12.25, 15:42 • 3216 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Technology
Search
War in Ukraine
Belarus
European Union
Lithuania