Lithuania detained citizens of Russia and Belarus on suspicion of supplying technology to Russia's military-industrial complex

Several citizens of Belarus, Russia, and Lithuania are suspected of transferring technologies, manufactured with EU financial aid, to Russia's military industry. This is reported by LRT, writes UNN.

Details

Daugilas Razauskas, head of the 2nd department of special investigations of the Lithuanian Investigation Service, said that various versions are currently being checked, including that equipment manufactured with EU funds could have been illegally exported to Belarus and Russia and used in the military industry of these states.

According to him, last week, as part of the investigation, several citizens of Belarus, Russia, and Lithuania were detained on suspicion of operating as part of a criminal group.

Prosecutor Darius Karčinskas stated that five individuals and one company were notified of suspicion.

More than ten searches were also conducted in various cities of Lithuania - at places of residence and work, at enterprises, in cars.

Searches were conducted at Lithuanian enterprises to detect various manufactured microcircuits, chips, and other high-tech equipment, as companies operating in Lithuania were engaged in this activity, and in fact, they were managed by the detained persons - citizens of Belarus and Russia. - said Razauskas.

He added that the companies that received EU financial aid and came under investigation manufactured equipment for navigation and satellite systems. They have been recognized as posing a threat to national security.

