In Poland, a Russian led a spy network of 30 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Russian citizen Mykhailo Myrhorodskyi created a criminal group for espionage and sabotage, which planned to derail a train. The prosecutor's office has brought five charges against him, and an international search warrant has been issued.

In Poland, a Russian led a spy network of 30 people

A Russian citizen, Mykhailo Myrhorodskyi, created and coordinated a criminal group engaged in espionage, subversive activities, and propaganda. He instructed his "subordinates" to collect intelligence, distribute pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian, and anti-NATO leaflets, attack Ukrainian citizens and Belarusian dissidents, and set fire to their property. This is reported by UNN with reference to Polsat News.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, Myrhorodskyi acted on behalf of the Russian FSB and in 2023 organized a criminal group of at least 30 people, citizens of Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Lithuania, and Poland.

The group collected intelligence, distributed pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian, and anti-NATO materials, attacked Ukrainian citizens and Belarusian dissidents, and set fire to their property.

According to the Internal Security Agency, Myrhorodskyi used the pseudonyms Pink, Gabriel, Kuchinsky, Andrzej, and Andriy, lived in the Moscow region, and had a mathematical education, as well as knowledge in the field of cryptocurrencies.

The Lublin branch of the National Prosecutor's Office reported that the man has not been detained.

The suspect Mykhailo Myrhorodskyi is not in Poland, so he could not be detained, and the prosecutor could not conduct procedural actions with his participation, including bringing charges against him, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Prosecutors brought five charges against Myrhorodskyi, including: creating and leading an organized criminal group, leading the activities of a foreign intelligence service, organizing an attempt to cause a traffic accident, inciting violence and property destruction, and financing terrorist crimes.

In addition, the investigation established that the group planned to derail a train. For this purpose, Myrhorodskyi collected funds through cryptocurrency exchanges.

The suspect has been placed on an international wanted list, including via an Interpol "red notice."

The investigation has been ongoing since 2023. So far, 16 people have been arrested in the case, including 12 Ukrainian citizens, three Belarusians, and one Russian. All of them pleaded guilty. In November 2023, a court in Lublin found them guilty and sentenced them to prison terms of up to six years.

Eight more people: citizens of Belarus, Russia, Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania, remain under investigation. Most of them are outside Poland, so no charges have been brought against them yet.

Investigative actions are ongoing.

Recall

The SBU detained a 24-year-old IT specialist who adjusted missile and drone attacks on Kyiv and spied on the echelons of the Defense Forces. He installed video cameras in rented apartments and near Ukrzaliznytsia tracks to transmit information to the FSB.

Alla Kiosak

