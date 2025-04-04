$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 1848 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10326 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53375 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 194081 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112430 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 373364 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299154 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212102 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243307 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254671 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

An international arrest warrant issued for Bosnian Serb leader Dodik

The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina has issued an international arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik and the Chairman of the National Assembly, Nenad Stevandic, for attempting to undermine the territorial integrity of the state. Dodik supports Putin and wants to separate the enclave.

News of the World • March 28, 11:00 AM • 23337 views

In Britain, a painting by Antonio Solario, stolen in Italy in 1973, was found, but the owner does not want to part with it

In Great Britain, a 16th-century painting "Madonna and Child" by Antonio Solario, stolen from a museum in Italy more than 50 years ago, was discovered. The lawyer promised to return the painting to the city of Belluno.

Culture • March 12, 04:24 AM • 133757 views

Former President of the Philippines Duterte arrested at Manila airport on ICC case

Rodrigo Duterte detained at Manila International Airport under an International Criminal Court warrant. The former president of the Philippines is accused of crimes against humanity for his "war on drugs."

News of the World • March 11, 07:17 AM • 13327 views

DPRK hackers steal $1.5 billion from Dubai crypto exchange during asset transfer

Crypto exchange Bybit has lost $1. 5 billion due to a hacker attack while moving Ethereum between wallets. According to Arkham Intelligence, the North Korean group Lazarus is behind the hack.

News of the World • February 24, 04:22 PM • 25342 views

Interpol is not looking for People's Deputy Dubnevich: document

MP Yaroslav Dubnevych is not on the Interpol wanted list, despite being put on the international wanted list by the Ukrainian authorities. Europol also denied having any information on the MP's wanted list.

Politics • February 20, 06:50 PM • 33480 views
Exclusive

Agribusinessman Serhiy Tarasov, suspected of misappropriating military land, is put on international wanted list - document

The owner of I&amp;U Group, Serhiy Tarasov, has been put on the international wanted list on suspicion of misappropriating military land. The suspect is hiding abroad and has hired lobbyists in the United States to protect his reputation.

Crimes and emergencies • January 30, 10:25 AM • 103250 views

Interpol has limited Russia's requests since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Kasap

The Interpol General Secretariat has imposed restrictions on requests from Russia after the start of the full-scale invasion. All requests from Moscow are carefully screened for compliance with the organization's rules.

War • January 29, 03:40 PM • 25579 views

Pechersk court again postpones consideration of the case on the detention of agribaron Serhiy Tarasov, who is suspected of seizing land of ATO participants

The Pechersk court postponed the hearing of the case on the detention of Sergei Tarasov due to the replacement of his lawyer. The businessman is suspected of illegally seizing 12,000 hectares of land allocated to ATO participants.

Crimes and emergencies • January 29, 01:53 PM • 26523 views

Interpol searched for an international drug trafficker for 6 years, but he was caught in the Lviv region

The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) detained a member of an international drug syndicate who was wanted by Interpol in the Lviv region. A citizen of an EU country had been hiding in Ukraine for 6 years from criminal liability for drug trafficking.

Crimes and emergencies • December 6, 02:23 PM • 16213 views

NABU submits documents to Interpol to search for fugitive MP Odarchenko

The NABU sent materials to Interpol to put MP Andriy Odarchenko on the international wanted list. The HACC sentenced him in absentia to 8 years in prison for attempting to bribe the leadership of the Ministry of Reconstruction.

Politics • November 14, 05:25 PM • 26929 views

A 17-year-old from Rivne launched a fireworks display during martial law: what he faces

In Rivne, police identified the teenager who launched fireworks on Zamkova Street. He faces up to 5 years in prison for hooliganism during martial law.

Society • October 30, 05:07 PM • 20731 views
Exclusive

The Prosecutor General's Office spoke about the identification, evaluation and search for art objects stolen by the occupiers from the Kherson Regional Art Museum

The Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the theft of 10680 exhibits from the Kherson Art Museum during the occupation. 130 items have been identified in Crimea, damage assessment and an international search is underway.

War • October 16, 01:33 PM • 115658 views

Kyiv: SBU detains ISIS member hiding for 7 years

An ISIS member who illegally arrived in Ukraine and was hiding from Interpol was detained in Kyiv. The offender was engaged in smuggling militants to Syria and tried to establish a channel for legalizing immigrants from countries with a terrorist risk.

Crimes and emergencies • October 11, 12:23 PM • 10817 views

In Transcarpathia, border guards found a car wanted by Interpol

At the Luzhanka checkpoint, border guards found a 2005 Volkswagen stolen in the Czech Republic. The vehicle, driven by a Ukrainian citizen, was handed over to the National Police.

Society • October 7, 01:09 AM • 103590 views

Men smuggled from Ukraine to EU countries: law enforcement officers block international channel

Law enforcement officers exposed a scheme to smuggle men of military age abroad. The organizers charged $10,000 per person, transporting about 40 people through Zakarpattia to Romania.

Society • October 4, 08:20 PM • 18431 views

Ukraine and Czech Republic expose international scheme of fraudsters who defrauded EU citizens of UAH 56 million

Law enforcers of Ukraine and the Czech Republic stopped the activities of an international criminal organization that defrauded more than 100 EU citizens. The criminals posed as bank employees and used phone number spoofing technology.

Crimes and emergencies • September 30, 08:45 AM • 13996 views

Poland names the condition for opening the border with Belarus

The Polish Foreign Minister said that the opening of the border with Belarus depends on the release of journalist Andrzej Poczobut. Poland is also working to solve problems with obtaining visas for Belarusians.

News of the World • August 7, 08:16 AM • 17970 views

Explosion of GRU officer in Moscow: Turkey detains suspect in terrorist attack

Turkish police have detained Russian citizen Yevgeny Serebryakov, suspected of organizing a car bombing in Moscow. The suspect entered Turkey as a tourist and was not on the wanted list at the time of entry.

News of the World • July 24, 03:32 PM • 19952 views