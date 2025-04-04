The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina has issued an international arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik and the Chairman of the National Assembly, Nenad Stevandic, for attempting to undermine the territorial integrity of the state. Dodik supports Putin and wants to separate the enclave.
In Great Britain, a 16th-century painting "Madonna and Child" by Antonio Solario, stolen from a museum in Italy more than 50 years ago, was discovered. The lawyer promised to return the painting to the city of Belluno.
Rodrigo Duterte detained at Manila International Airport under an International Criminal Court warrant. The former president of the Philippines is accused of crimes against humanity for his "war on drugs."
Crypto exchange Bybit has lost $1. 5 billion due to a hacker attack while moving Ethereum between wallets. According to Arkham Intelligence, the North Korean group Lazarus is behind the hack.
MP Yaroslav Dubnevych is not on the Interpol wanted list, despite being put on the international wanted list by the Ukrainian authorities. Europol also denied having any information on the MP's wanted list.
The owner of I&U Group, Serhiy Tarasov, has been put on the international wanted list on suspicion of misappropriating military land. The suspect is hiding abroad and has hired lobbyists in the United States to protect his reputation.
The Interpol General Secretariat has imposed restrictions on requests from Russia after the start of the full-scale invasion. All requests from Moscow are carefully screened for compliance with the organization's rules.
The Pechersk court postponed the hearing of the case on the detention of Sergei Tarasov due to the replacement of his lawyer. The businessman is suspected of illegally seizing 12,000 hectares of land allocated to ATO participants.
The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) detained a member of an international drug syndicate who was wanted by Interpol in the Lviv region. A citizen of an EU country had been hiding in Ukraine for 6 years from criminal liability for drug trafficking.
The NABU sent materials to Interpol to put MP Andriy Odarchenko on the international wanted list. The HACC sentenced him in absentia to 8 years in prison for attempting to bribe the leadership of the Ministry of Reconstruction.
In Rivne, police identified the teenager who launched fireworks on Zamkova Street. He faces up to 5 years in prison for hooliganism during martial law.
The Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the theft of 10680 exhibits from the Kherson Art Museum during the occupation. 130 items have been identified in Crimea, damage assessment and an international search is underway.
An ISIS member who illegally arrived in Ukraine and was hiding from Interpol was detained in Kyiv. The offender was engaged in smuggling militants to Syria and tried to establish a channel for legalizing immigrants from countries with a terrorist risk.
At the Luzhanka checkpoint, border guards found a 2005 Volkswagen stolen in the Czech Republic. The vehicle, driven by a Ukrainian citizen, was handed over to the National Police.
Law enforcement officers exposed a scheme to smuggle men of military age abroad. The organizers charged $10,000 per person, transporting about 40 people through Zakarpattia to Romania.
Law enforcers of Ukraine and the Czech Republic stopped the activities of an international criminal organization that defrauded more than 100 EU citizens. The criminals posed as bank employees and used phone number spoofing technology.
The Polish Foreign Minister said that the opening of the border with Belarus depends on the release of journalist Andrzej Poczobut. Poland is also working to solve problems with obtaining visas for Belarusians.
Turkish police have detained Russian citizen Yevgeny Serebryakov, suspected of organizing a car bombing in Moscow. The suspect entered Turkey as a tourist and was not on the wanted list at the time of entry.