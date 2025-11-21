Peru issues arrest warrant for former prime minister in Mexican asylum

Photo: Reuters

A Peruvian Supreme Court judge ordered the arrest of former Prime Minister Betssy Chávez for five months. She is currently seeking asylum at the Mexican embassy in Lima. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Chávez briefly served as prime minister during the administration of the ousted former President Pedro Castillo. She is accused of possible conspiracy against the state and involvement in Castillo's attempt to dissolve Congress in late 2022. Prosecutors are seeking a 25-year prison sentence for her, while Chávez denies knowing about Castillo's plan.

Scandal involving Israel's chief military lawyer: even more interesting facts revealed - AP

The arrest warrant, issued on November 18 by Judge Juan Carlos Checkley, was sent to the national police and Interpol. Mexico granted Chávez asylum in early November, leading to a rupture in diplomatic relations between the countries. The Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to appeal to the Organization of American States before making a decision on the security of the former prime minister.

I am not here to ask for justification. I am not here to ask for pardon or sympathy. I am here to demand justice - Castillo stated in court.

Former Prime Minister Chávez was imprisoned since June 2023 and released in September to participate in the trial at large.

Former Valencia leader questioned over deadly floods in Spain