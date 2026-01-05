Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Yevhen Khmara as the acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine. Khmara is the head of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A".
