Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
09:38 AM • 14207 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 43707 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 45612 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 73373 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 84507 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 61654 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 66243 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 63355 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 65937 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 58083 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
1.6m/s
68%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ahn Sung-ki dies: South Korea bids farewell to legendary "Nation's Actor"January 5, 03:29 AM • 27267 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVAJanuary 5, 03:34 AM • 35525 views
Trump does not believe that Ukraine attacked Putin's residenceJanuary 5, 03:44 AM • 39610 views
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American countryJanuary 5, 04:20 AM • 36237 views
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy RodriguezJanuary 5, 05:49 AM • 35584 views
Publications
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 43707 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 130038 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 147879 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 156090 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 290923 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Vasyl Malyuk
Chrystia Freeland
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 35764 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 31518 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 30650 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 39603 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 85597 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Lancet (loitering munition)
Heating

Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Yevhen Khmara as the acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine. Khmara is the head of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A".

Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Yevhen Khmara as acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Yevhen Leonidovych Khmara, Head of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine, is temporarily to perform the duties of the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

- states decree No. 19/2026.

Earlier

As reported by Dmytro Lytvyn, advisor to the President of Ukraine, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine will be temporarily performed by the head of the special operations center "A" Yevhen Khmara.

I remain in the SBU system: Malyuk confirmed his resignation05.01.26, 14:06 • 662 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy