Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Yevhen Khmara as acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Yevhen Leonidovych Khmara, Head of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine, is temporarily to perform the duties of the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine. - states decree No. 19/2026.

Earlier

As reported by Dmytro Lytvyn, advisor to the President of Ukraine, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine will be temporarily performed by the head of the special operations center "A" Yevhen Khmara.

