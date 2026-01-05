Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected of

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
01:13 PM • 152 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
09:38 AM • 17016 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 55365 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 51448 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 79246 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 89056 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 63693 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 67732 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 63756 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 66212 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
1m/s
52%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ahn Sung-ki dies: South Korea bids farewell to legendary "Nation's Actor"January 5, 03:29 AM • 32169 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVAJanuary 5, 03:34 AM • 40963 views
Trump does not believe that Ukraine attacked Putin's residenceJanuary 5, 03:44 AM • 45075 views
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American countryJanuary 5, 04:20 AM • 41742 views
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy RodriguezJanuary 5, 05:49 AM • 41126 views
Publications
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service12:50 PM • 1990 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 55449 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 135651 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 153370 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 161472 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vasyl Malyuk
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
United States
Germany
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 39139 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 34590 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 33396 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 42179 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 87981 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Lancet (loitering munition)
Heating

Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected of

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro could face the death penalty in the US for drug trafficking crimes. His trial will begin today at 7:00 PM.

Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected of

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro could face the death penalty in the US if convicted of drug trafficking crimes. This is reported by UNN with reference to The New York Post.

Details

If the court confirms the charges, US law will allow it. His trial will begin today at 7:00 PM in the US.

Under US federal law, a defendant found guilty of violating the Controlled Substances Act "as part of a continuing criminal enterprise" may be sentenced to death.

Crimes punishable by death fall into the following categories: murder, treason or espionage, and drug-related crimes that do not involve murder.

Also, a video appeared online showing Maduro being taken to the courtroom.

Recall

Maduro's capture took place on the night of January 3 in Caracas during Operation "Absolute Resolve", carried out by elite Delta Force soldiers with the support of the FBI.

After their arrest, the couple was first taken to the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima, from where they were later transported by plane to the US.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez issued a video address on state television, in which she called the captured Nicolas Maduro the "only" legitimate president of the country.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
United States