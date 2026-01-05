Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected of

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro could face the death penalty in the US if convicted of drug trafficking crimes. This is reported by UNN with reference to The New York Post.

Details

If the court confirms the charges, US law will allow it. His trial will begin today at 7:00 PM in the US.

Under US federal law, a defendant found guilty of violating the Controlled Substances Act "as part of a continuing criminal enterprise" may be sentenced to death.

Crimes punishable by death fall into the following categories: murder, treason or espionage, and drug-related crimes that do not involve murder.

Also, a video appeared online showing Maduro being taken to the courtroom.

Recall

Maduro's capture took place on the night of January 3 in Caracas during Operation "Absolute Resolve", carried out by elite Delta Force soldiers with the support of the FBI.

After their arrest, the couple was first taken to the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima, from where they were later transported by plane to the US.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez issued a video address on state television, in which she called the captured Nicolas Maduro the "only" legitimate president of the country.