Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the world is experiencing an energy crisis and called for renewed cooperation with European consumers in exchange for non-politicized interaction, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

The Russian dictator stated that oil supplies, which are mainly transported through the Strait of Hormuz — the most important route through which about 20% of the world's oil supplies pass — may soon completely stop.

Trump stated that the US Navy would escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz

He said that Russia is ready to resume oil supplies to European buyers if cooperation is "long-term" and non-politicized.

Putin also called on Russian companies to take advantage of the conflict in the Middle East, noting that the price jump could be temporary.

Tanker with a million barrels of oil breaks through the Strait of Hormuz "blockade"

Addendum

The EU and the UK banned sea transportation of Russian crude oil in December 2022.

According to the International Energy Agency, EU imports of Russian fossil fuels decreased by almost 90% between 2021 and 2024.