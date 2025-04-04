The authors of the "How are you?" program shared ways to reboot in conditions of limited time. They advise using short recovery practices, such as turning off notifications or walking in nature.
According to surveys, a significant proportion of lecturers and teachers in Ukraine experience professional burnout and need psychological assistance and support in coping with stress.
A surface crossing will appear in the center of Kyiv, on Khreshchatyk, as part of a barrier-free route. It will become part of Olena Zelenska's "Barrier-Free" initiative.
The income of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his family for 2024 amounted to UAH 15. 2 million, including UAH 336,000 in salary. The increase was due to the resumption of rental payments.
In February 2025, nine Ukrainian book shelves were opened in six countries around the world. New locations appeared in Greece, Finland, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, and Morocco.
The Ukrainian team won 32 medals at the Invictus Games 2025 in Canada. MHP and the MHP-Hromadske Foundation joined the team's support as part of the veterans' reintegration program.
The President of Ukraine and the First Lady pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates. Key topics include the release of prisoners, investments, and the humanitarian program.
Designer Ivan Frolov is designing a costume for the Eurovision Song Contest finalist KHAYAT. The image will include the symbols of the morning dawn and golden strings, reflecting the concept of the artist's performance.
The level of distrust in psychological assistance in Ukraine has decreased from 46% to 22%. The number of Ukrainians who use the services of psychologists has increased from 7% to 17%.
The President of Ukraine and Olena Zelenska met with wounded soldiers in the Pokrovske direction and Kharkiv region. They discussed psychological assistance and the Movement Without Barriers project.
432 victims of sexual violence by Russians received interim reparations. There are 12 stationary and 3 mobile assistance centers in Ukraine that have already supported more than 50,000 people.
The AntAC denied the disinformation about the First Lady's stay in the St. Moritz ski resort. It is impossible to identify Olena Zelenska or her entourage in the video that was circulated.
In 2024, we launched 18 new Ukrainian-language audio guides to cultural sites around the world. We also donated hundreds of Ukrainian books to libraries in 8 countries as part of the Ukrainian Bookshelves project.
The President of Ukraine and his wife visited the Alekseenko family, which is raising 10 foster children, and handed them the keys to their new home. The house was built as part of the Address of Childhood project by the Olena Zelenska Foundation.
The Kyiv RMA is developing an interactive map of the region's barrier-free accessibility with accessibility indices. The region implemented all 25 measures of the National Strategy for Barrier-Free Space.
The National Bank of Ukraine has presented a commemorative 5-hryvnia coin “Barrier-Free” with a mintage of 30,000 pieces. The coin symbolizes equal opportunities for all citizens and is dedicated to building an inclusive society.
The project “How are you?” has published an infographic on what not to do on New Year's holidays.
Olena Zelenska and Yulia Svyrydenko had an audience with Pope Francis in the Vatican. They discussed the release of prisoners, the return of deported children, and handed over a gift - a St. Nicholas plate.
A man shouted pro-Russian slogans during the transfer of a book donation in a Ljubljana library. Police detained the offender, who was shouting “Russia will win” in English.
The Kyiv Oblast Children's Hospital has signed a memorandum of partnership with the Italian Meyer Clinic. Ukrainian doctors will be trained in Italy, and seriously ill children will be able to receive treatment in Florence.
The winners of the Growing Together with MHP competition have been announced. Seven communities are implementing projects on energy efficiency, veterans' reintegration and youth sports development for a total of over UAH 11.4 million.
UZ joins the All-Ukrainian radio dictation of national unity on October 25. Passengers of train No. 743 will be able to hear Oksana Zabuzhko's text through the notification system and take part in writing it.
The First Lady of Ukraine opened a Ukrainian bookshelf in the Cascais library. She also took part in the unveiling of a memorial plaque to the Holodomor victims in Lisbon and thanked them for their support of Ukraine.
The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Oman discussed the Formula for Peace and freedom of navigation. The parties agreed to establish an intergovernmental commission to strengthen trade ties and expand cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
The First Lady of Ukraine visited 4 sites where the school catering reform is being implemented in Odesa region. They are testing different models of catering, discussing the impact of the reform on education and the economy.
Kyiv region was one of the first to launch a school catering reform. Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of the RMA, spoke about the main achievements, including an increase in the number of students receiving free hot meals.
Odesa region continues to implement the school catering reform to provide children with healthy and balanced meals.
The First Lady of Ukraine and the Ministers of Health of Ukraine and Sweden visit a rehabilitation center in Kyiv. The Ukrainian version of a book by a Swedish rehabilitation specialist on recovery from spinal cord injuries was presented.
Events were held in Odesa region as part of the “How are you?” program. An exhibition of children's drawings, a new mental health center, and a network of psychological support institutions were opened.
In the Kyiv region, the activities of the “How are you?” program have been implemented. Psychosocial assistance services, support for veterans and IDPs have been established, mental health centers are operating, and specialists are being trained.