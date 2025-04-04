Olena Zelenska

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15680 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28602 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64732 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213763 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122575 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391857 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310735 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213742 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244218 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255099 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22812 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45338 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45338 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131790 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131790 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14877 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14157 views

05:58 PM • 14157 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131820 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213763 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391857 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254324 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310735 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3080 views

07:44 PM • 3080 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14174 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45360 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72097 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72097 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57189 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57189 views
News by theme

The authors of the program "How are you?" recommended how to recharge "on the go" when rest is not available

The authors of the "How are you?" program shared ways to reboot in conditions of limited time. They advise using short recovery practices, such as turning off notifications or walking in nature.

Society • April 4, 02:52 PM • 9078 views

Almost every third teacher in Ukraine shows signs of professional burnout - educational ombudsman

According to surveys, a significant proportion of lecturers and teachers in Ukraine experience professional burnout and need psychological assistance and support in coping with stress.

Society • April 3, 10:15 AM • 13177 views

A surface crossing will appear in the center of Kyiv, at the intersection with Prorizna Street

A surface crossing will appear in the center of Kyiv, on Khreshchatyk, as part of a barrier-free route. It will become part of Olena Zelenska's "Barrier-Free" initiative.

Society • March 31, 05:56 PM • 50573 views

Zelenskyy filed a declaration: by how much did the President's family income increase in a year

The income of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his family for 2024 amounted to UAH 15. 2 million, including UAH 336,000 in salary. The increase was due to the resumption of rental payments.

Economy • March 30, 03:54 PM • 53881 views

"Ukrainian Book Shelf" opened in 6 countries during February

In February 2025, nine Ukrainian book shelves were opened in six countries around the world. New locations appeared in Greece, Finland, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, and Morocco.

Society • March 7, 12:31 PM • 36719 views

MHP joined the support of the Ukrainian national team at the Invictus Games 2025 in Canada

The Ukrainian team won 32 medals at the Invictus Games 2025 in Canada. MHP and the MHP-Hromadske Foundation joined the team's support as part of the veterans' reintegration program.

Business News • February 24, 08:11 AM • 37308 views

Zelensky and his wife arrived in the UAE: what will be discussed in Abu Dhabi

The President of Ukraine and the First Lady pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates. Key topics include the release of prisoners, investments, and the humanitarian program.

Politics • February 16, 08:26 PM • 61952 views

FROLOV created a look for the finalist of the Eurovision Song Contest KHAYAT

Designer Ivan Frolov is designing a costume for the Eurovision Song Contest finalist KHAYAT. The image will include the symbols of the morning dawn and golden strings, reflecting the concept of the artist's performance.

Society • February 7, 04:21 PM • 120041 views

Zelenska: Trust in psychological assistance has increased in Ukraine

The level of distrust in psychological assistance in Ukraine has decreased from 46% to 22%. The number of Ukrainians who use the services of psychologists has increased from 7% to 17%.

Society • February 7, 01:50 PM • 26700 views

Zelensky and First Lady visit wounded Ukrainian defenders

The President of Ukraine and Olena Zelenska met with wounded soldiers in the Pokrovske direction and Kharkiv region. They discussed psychological assistance and the Movement Without Barriers project.

Society • January 19, 07:14 PM • 29614 views

648 victims applied for reparations for sexual violence by the occupiers

432 victims of sexual violence by Russians received interim reparations. There are 12 stationary and 3 mobile assistance centers in Ukraine that have already supported more than 50,000 people.

Society • January 16, 08:49 AM • 32573 views

Fake video about First Lady of Ukraine's vacation in St. Moritz is being spread online - CPJ

The AntAC denied the disinformation about the First Lady's stay in the St. Moritz ski resort. It is impossible to identify Olena Zelenska or her entourage in the video that was circulated.

Politics • January 15, 03:44 PM • 53524 views

Olena Zelenska on the achievements of 2024: 18 new audio guides and hundreds of books for Ukrainians in the world

In 2024, we launched 18 new Ukrainian-language audio guides to cultural sites around the world. We also donated hundreds of Ukrainian books to libraries in 8 countries as part of the Ukrainian Bookshelves project.

Culture • December 27, 03:42 PM • 24850 views

Zelensky and the First Lady visit a large foster family

The President of Ukraine and his wife visited the Alekseenko family, which is raising 10 foster children, and handed them the keys to their new home. The house was built as part of the Address of Childhood project by the Olena Zelenska Foundation.

Society • December 25, 03:25 PM • 22905 views

Kyiv Region Creates Online Barrier-Free Map: What the Interactive Service Will Show

The Kyiv RMA is developing an interactive map of the region's barrier-free accessibility with accessibility indices. The region implemented all 25 measures of the National Strategy for Barrier-Free Space.

Society • December 24, 03:02 PM • 14973 views

A bird with a prosthesis instead of a wing: NBU issues “Barrier-Free” coin

The National Bank of Ukraine has presented a commemorative 5-hryvnia coin “Barrier-Free” with a mintage of 30,000 pieces. The coin symbolizes equal opportunities for all citizens and is dedicated to building an inclusive society.

Society • December 23, 10:26 PM • 18716 views

“You don't have to on holidays": mental health program ‘Are you okay?’ gives advice

The project “How are you?” has published an infographic on what not to do on New Year's holidays.

Society • December 23, 09:42 AM • 13341 views

Zelenska meets with the Pope: they talked about the release of prisoners and the return of deported children

Olena Zelenska and Yulia Svyrydenko had an audience with Pope Francis in the Vatican. They discussed the release of prisoners, the return of deported children, and handed over a gift - a St. Nicholas plate.

War • November 20, 03:30 PM • 22092 views

Slovenian police detain protester who shouted “Russia will win” during Olena Zelenska's visit to Ljubljana

A man shouted pro-Russian slogans during the transfer of a book donation in a Ljubljana library. Police detained the offender, who was shouting “Russia will win” in English.

Politics • November 20, 09:05 AM • 15826 views

Boyarka and Florence Children's Hospitals Sign International Medical Partnership Agreement: Why It's Important

The Kyiv Oblast Children's Hospital has signed a memorandum of partnership with the Italian Meyer Clinic. Ukrainian doctors will be trained in Italy, and seriously ill children will be able to receive treatment in Florence.

Health • November 19, 04:45 PM • 18331 views

Veterans' spaces and solar panels for educational institutions: 7 communities to raise over UAH 11.5 million for their own projects with MHP support

The winners of the Growing Together with MHP competition have been announced. Seven communities are implementing projects on energy efficiency, veterans' reintegration and youth sports development for a total of over UAH 11.4 million.

Society • November 12, 12:03 PM • 16394 views

Tomorrow, passengers of the Kyiv-Lviv train will be able to write a radio dictation while traveling

UZ joins the All-Ukrainian radio dictation of national unity on October 25. Passengers of train No. 743 will be able to hear Oksana Zabuzhko's text through the notification system and take part in writing it.

Society • October 24, 01:42 PM • 16826 views

A Ukrainian bookshelf has appeared in Portugal. It was opened by Zelenska

The First Lady of Ukraine opened a Ukrainian bookshelf in the Cascais library. She also took part in the unveiling of a memorial plaque to the Holodomor victims in Lisbon and thanked them for their support of Ukraine.

Politics • October 23, 07:30 PM • 48422 views

The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Oman discussed the Formula for Peace and strengthening trade ties on the basis of a joint commission

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Oman discussed the Formula for Peace and freedom of navigation. The parties agreed to establish an intergovernmental commission to strengthen trade ties and expand cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Politics • October 23, 04:18 PM • 21044 views

Journalists were shown how the school catering reform in Odesa is going on (video)

The First Lady of Ukraine visited 4 sites where the school catering reform is being implemented in Odesa region. They are testing different models of catering, discussing the impact of the reform on education and the economy.

Society • October 22, 06:10 PM • 22806 views

Kyiv region was one of the first to launch a school nutrition reform: Kravchenko tells about the results

Kyiv region was one of the first to launch a school catering reform. Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of the RMA, spoke about the main achievements, including an increase in the number of students receiving free hot meals.

Society • October 22, 11:14 AM • 16068 views

Healthy meals for every student: how the First Lady's reform has changed Odesa region

Odesa region continues to implement the school catering reform to provide children with healthy and balanced meals.

Society • October 22, 07:16 AM • 12160 views

To provide medical care for mine injuries: how Kyiv region plans to improve rehabilitation center

The First Lady of Ukraine and the Ministers of Health of Ukraine and Sweden visit a rehabilitation center in Kyiv. The Ukrainian version of a book by a Swedish rehabilitation specialist on recovery from spinal cord injuries was presented.

Kyiv region • October 15, 03:31 PM • 14590 views

New mental health center opened in Odesa region

Events were held in Odesa region as part of the “How are you?” program. An exhibition of children's drawings, a new mental health center, and a network of psychological support institutions were opened.

Society • October 10, 06:02 PM • 18912 views

How the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program “Are You OK?” is being implemented in Kyiv region: Kravchenko tells the details

In the Kyiv region, the activities of the “How are you?” program have been implemented. Psychosocial assistance services, support for veterans and IDPs have been established, mental health centers are operating, and specialists are being trained.

Kyiv region • October 10, 04:17 PM • 19449 views