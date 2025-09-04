"Getting the best opportunities": the First Lady visited border schools in Chernihiv region, where the school nutrition reform is being implemented
Kyiv • UNN
First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska visited educational institutions in Chernihiv region, where she discussed the school nutrition reform. She emphasized the importance of quality nutrition for children and expanding opportunities for free meals.
Ukrainian children should receive the best opportunities that the state can provide, and one of them is high-quality guaranteed nutrition. This was stated by the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska during a visit to border educational institutions in Chernihiv region, reports UNN.
Details
In particular, the President's wife visited a culinary hub at the Chernihiv Center for Vocational and Technical Education. This is a place where cooks from educational institutions undergo training and improve their qualifications, mastering modern healthy recipes.
Even during trials, our children should receive the best opportunities that the country can provide. One of them is high-quality guaranteed nutrition, which will give them strength and health to study and live. This is exactly what the school nutrition reform provides.
Olena Zelenska also visited two gymnasiums where kitchens were modernized at the expense of state subvention. During a meeting with the regional leadership, the First Lady emphasized the importance of expanding the possibility of providing children with free meals in schools.
It is everyone's duty, especially local communities, to use all available opportunities. I urge you to actively use them: signal problems, raise issues locally, do not keep difficulties silent.
Recall
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine recommended local authorities to extend the benefit for children's meals in state and communal kindergartens for large families.
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion01.09.25, 08:46 • 177089 views