"Getting the best opportunities": the First Lady visited border schools in Chernihiv region, where the school nutrition reform is being implemented

Ukrainian children should receive the best opportunities that the state can provide, and one of them is high-quality guaranteed nutrition. This was stated by the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska during a visit to border educational institutions in Chernihiv region, reports UNN.

Details

In particular, the President's wife visited a culinary hub at the Chernihiv Center for Vocational and Technical Education. This is a place where cooks from educational institutions undergo training and improve their qualifications, mastering modern healthy recipes.

Even during trials, our children should receive the best opportunities that the country can provide. One of them is high-quality guaranteed nutrition, which will give them strength and health to study and live. This is exactly what the school nutrition reform provides. — noted the First Lady.

Olena Zelenska also visited two gymnasiums where kitchens were modernized at the expense of state subvention. During a meeting with the regional leadership, the First Lady emphasized the importance of expanding the possibility of providing children with free meals in schools.

It is everyone's duty, especially local communities, to use all available opportunities. I urge you to actively use them: signal problems, raise issues locally, do not keep difficulties silent. — noted the President's wife.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine recommended local authorities to extend the benefit for children's meals in state and communal kindergartens for large families.

Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion