King Charles III will return to public events this week. He was hospitalized due to a side effect of cancer treatment, but he feels well enough to continue working.
The royal couple is on an official visit to Italy to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary. The visit will include an audience with the Pope and a visit to the Sistine Chapel.
The Duchess of Sussex has announced her own reality show, With Love, Meghan, on Netflix. In the program, she will share tips on cooking, gardening, and handicrafts with celebrity guests.
U. S. Ambassador Bridget Brink wished Ukrainians a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, wearing a dress with embroidery. She emphasized the importance of the partnership between the U.S. and Ukraine at this historic moment.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla have unveiled the official 2024 Christmas card. The photo for the postcard was taken in the spring by photographer Millie Pilkington, where the couple is depicted in elegant suits.
The Australian Senate voted to convict Aboriginal Senator Lydia Thorpe, who publicly opposed King Charles III. The vote of no confidence deprived her of the right to represent the House in delegations.
Queen Camilla resumes public duties after suffering a respiratory infection. Her schedule will be adjusted to avoid unnecessary stress, including shortening the duration of events.
Lydia Thorpe, an Indigenous senator, protested against King Charles III's visit to the Australian parliament. She accused the monarchy of genocide and demanded the return of stolen lands and a treaty.
King Charles III made his first public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer, attending an Easter service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, smiling and waving to well-wishers.
King Charles III, who is battling cancer, was spotted at Buckingham Palace and Clarence House, and Queen Consort Camilla assured well-wishers that he was feeling "very well" despite being unable to join her trip due to illness.
Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska declined an invitation to attend US President Biden's speech in Congress because she was to be seated next to the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
First Lady of Ukraine met with the Consort-Coronel Camilla in the UK.
The Queen spoke about King Charles III, who recovered from a three-day hospital stay for prostate treatment, while she herself opened a new cancer support center.