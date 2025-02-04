King Charles and Queen Camilla to travel to Italy to celebrate 20th wedding anniversary

King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel to Italy to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary. The trip, which will be their first major foreign visit this year, will include an audience with the Pope and a visit to the Sistine Chapel.

The visit is on behalf of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to strengthen post-Brexit relations between the UK and Italy.

During their stay, the couple will also celebrate their 20th anniversary, which falls on April 9, the date that coincides with the death anniversary of Prince Philip, the king's father.

Charles and Camilla were married in 2005 and later received a church blessing at Windsor Castle. A source in the royal family said that the King and Queen are excited about the opportunity to visit Italy and strengthen diplomatic ties between the countries, and the coincidence of their anniversary with the trip is a nice symbolic addition.

On Sunday, the royal couple attended morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Despite the cold weather, they were in high spirits.

King Charles will continue to receive cancer treatment in 2025. Buckingham Palace reported that the 76-year-old king's health is “moving in a positive direction.”