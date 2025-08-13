In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police

In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at TCC employees in the middle of the street. This was reported to an UNN journalist by the press service of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia region.

Details

When asked if a man indeed shot at TCC employees in Zaporizhzhia, the police replied: "Yes. The police are working at the scene."

Addition

On August 7, a man opened fire with a weapon in a McDonald's fast-food restaurant in Cherkasy. The man was detained and hospitalized, as he was injured as a result of his actions. As UNN learned from its own sources in the police, the detainee turned out to be a serviceman who was AWOL.

