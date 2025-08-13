$41.430.02
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 674 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 6218 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 7566 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 15252 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
06:18 AM • 34550 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM • 27127 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 54835 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 80997 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 51499 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 91943 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Business at the checkpoint: law enforcement officers who extorted money from drivers will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk regionAugust 13, 12:20 AM • 24731 views
The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' paymentsPhotoAugust 13, 02:17 AM • 33167 views
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecastPhotoAugust 13, 02:50 AM • 30321 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 28367 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideo07:26 AM • 20615 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 6236 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 15259 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo06:18 AM • 34554 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 54841 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 33328 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Vasyl Malyuk
Jan Lipavský
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Odesa
Warsaw
UNN Lite
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideo06:39 AM • 7466 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 28432 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 19093 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 26714 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 117605 views
Actual
The Guardian
Pantsir missile system
Kh-59
The Economist
Nord Stream 2

In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 722 views

In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at TCC employees in the middle of the street. Police are working at the scene.

In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police

In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at TCC employees in the middle of the street. This was reported to an UNN journalist by the press service of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia region.

Details

When asked if a man indeed shot at TCC employees in Zaporizhzhia, the police replied: "Yes. The police are working at the scene."

Addition

On August 7, a man opened fire with a weapon in a McDonald's fast-food restaurant in Cherkasy. The man was detained and hospitalized, as he was injured as a result of his actions. As UNN learned from its own sources in the police, the detainee turned out to be a serviceman who was AWOL.

Shooting occurred near a playground in Ternopil, a teenager involved - police8/8/25, 10:34 AM • 3153 views

Anna Murashko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Cherkasy
Zaporizhzhia