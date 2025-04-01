Oleksandr Kornienko declared more than 800 thousand UAH of salary, 4 thousand UAH of "Winter Support". His wife received about 60 thousand UAH of social payments and owns a BMW X3 and real estate.
In Cherkasy, a 30-year-old man was demonstrating obscene gestures to minors. The police quickly detained the perpetrator and opened a criminal investigation.
The SBU thwarted an FSB terrorist attack: an agent was detained who was supposed to detonate explosives near the TCR in Kherson. He received the task via Telegram, and previously set fire to Ukrzaliznytsia facilities.
The heating season has ended in Lviv region. Odesa, Lutsk, Cherkasy and Poltava are also planning to turn off the heating in the near future, given the warming.
In Zaporizhzhia, private houses and multi-story buildings were damaged as a result of the attack, and preliminary three people were injured. The alarm continues, residents are urged to stay in safe places.
Find out what to do with your child during the spring break: creativity, film screenings, vlogging, cooking, interior design. The dates of the holidays vary by region of Ukraine.
Military medic Valentina Zubko, who went through captivity, will take part in a charity race in Cherkasy. The goal is to support the 118th Brigade of the Territorial Defense and prisoners of war.
On March 19, cold weather with light precipitation is expected in Ukraine. From March 20, the day of the spring equinox, warming will begin to +8…+14 °C.
Explosions were heard in Cherkasy, according to monitoring channels. No other details are known at this time.
On the night of March 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with 90 drones, 47 of which were shot down by air defense forces. Chernihiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa regions were under attack.
In a week, 261,000 Ukrainians fell ill with acute respiratory infections, influenza and COVID-19. Most cases were recorded in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Rivne, Poltava and Cherkasy regions.
On April 6, the Run4Victory Half Marathon charity race will take place in Cherkasy. The collected funds will go to support the 118th Separate Brigade of the TRO and local military units.
An explosion occurred near Cherkasy.
During the night and morning, 17 Russian drones were destroyed in Cherkasy region. Two men were injured in Cherkasy district, their condition is moderate.
In Cherkasy, a nighttime drone attack caused fires on the territory of three private enterprises. Air defense forces shot down 12 “shaheds,” there were no casualties, and rescuers are eliminating the consequences.
A 33-year-old man who collected intelligence on military facilities for the FSB was detained in Cherkasy. The offender faces life imprisonment for high treason under martial law.
In Cherkasy region, 6 Russian drones were destroyed overnight. The wreckage of one of them damaged the balcony of a residential building in Cherkasy, causing a fire, but there were no casualties.
Following the night attack by Russian troops in Uman region, efforts are underway to restore electricity and heat supply. Water supply and sewerage are running on generators, and there are no casualties.
A nighttime attack by enemy drones damaged critical infrastructure in Cherkasy region. Part of the region, including the regional center, was left without electricity.
An explosion was recorded near Cherkasy.
Overnight, 7 enemy drones were destroyed in Cherkasy region. Debris damaged buildings and the power grid in Zvenyhorod district, no one was injured.
In a shop on Mytnytska Street, a woman started shooting a gun, but the customers neutralized her. There were no injuries, the attacker faces up to 7 years in prison for hooliganism.
Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down a Russian drone over Cherkasy region as part of a massive attack on Ukraine. The falling debris damaged the windows of two houses and a car, with no casualties.
Air defense forces destroyed 12 enemy UAVs in Cherkasy region. Shrapnel damaged 5 windows of commercial organizations in Cherkasy district, no one was injured.
Air defense forces destroyed 5 Russian drones in Cherkasy region. The attack damaged the windows of residential buildings, a store and a car, but no one was injured.
In Cherkasy region, 10 enemy UAVs were shot down during a night attack by Russian Federation. The debris damaged the windows of residential buildings and the roof of a grain storage facility, with no casualties.
Three people died in the Cherkasy region due to problems with electrical appliances. A couple died in the village of Derenkovets, and a woman died in Smila due to negligence when using electrical appliances.
A 54-year-old resident of Cherkasy is suspected of firing three shots from a traumatic weapon at the door and window of the room where his former common-law wife was staying. The suspect was served a notice of suspicion of hooliganism and a measure of restraint was chosen.
At night, Russian troops attacked Cherkasy region with drones. The air defense forces destroyed 14 “shaheds”, the debris damaged power lines, and there were no casualties.
In Cherkasy region, local residents hear the sound of explosions. The Air Force reports that several groups of drones are moving from Poltava region toward Cherkasy region.