We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15731 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28706 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64778 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213825 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122618 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391891 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310766 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213749 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244221 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255102 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
49%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22855 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45402 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131865 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14918 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14202 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131871 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213825 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391891 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254347 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310766 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3106 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14206 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45416 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72107 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57196 views
Kornienko received 4 thousand UAH of "Winter eSupport", and his wife received about 60 thousand social payments - declaration

Oleksandr Kornienko declared more than 800 thousand UAH of salary, 4 thousand UAH of "Winter Support". His wife received about 60 thousand UAH of social payments and owns a BMW X3 and real estate.

Economy • April 1, 07:17 AM • 77043 views

In Cherkasy, an unknown person was showing obscene gestures and genitals to minors: the man was detained

In Cherkasy, a 30-year-old man was demonstrating obscene gestures to minors. The police quickly detained the perpetrator and opened a criminal investigation.

Crimes and emergencies • March 29, 10:24 AM • 22093 views

SBU detained an FSB agent who was preparing explosion near TCR in Kherson

The SBU thwarted an FSB terrorist attack: an agent was detained who was supposed to detonate explosives near the TCR in Kherson. He received the task via Telegram, and previously set fire to Ukrzaliznytsia facilities.

War • March 27, 09:09 AM • 31477 views

The heating season is coming to an end in Lviv region: when and where else in Ukraine will the heating be turned off

The heating season has ended in Lviv region. Odesa, Lutsk, Cherkasy and Poltava are also planning to turn off the heating in the near future, given the warming.

Society • March 26, 03:09 PM • 31060 views

In Zaporizhzhia, three people were injured as a result of an enemy attack, houses were damaged

In Zaporizhzhia, private houses and multi-story buildings were damaged as a result of the attack, and preliminary three people were injured. The alarm continues, residents are urged to stay in safe places.

War • March 21, 07:38 PM • 26932 views

Spring break: 5 ideas for useful leisure activities for children at home

Find out what to do with your child during the spring break: creativity, film screenings, vlogging, cooking, interior design. The dates of the holidays vary by region of Ukraine.

Society • March 21, 06:24 AM • 428450 views

I was afraid to fall asleep and wake up not at home: a medic released from captivity will run a marathon for the sake of her brothers

Military medic Valentina Zubko, who went through captivity, will take part in a charity race in Cherkasy. The goal is to support the 118th Brigade of the Territorial Defense and prisoners of war.

Society • March 19, 02:00 PM • 13941 views

Didenko announced when real spring weather will come to Ukraine

On March 19, cold weather with light precipitation is expected in Ukraine. From March 20, the day of the spring equinox, warming will begin to +8…+14 °C.

Society • March 18, 10:54 AM • 32896 views

Explosions heard in Cherkasy: what is known at this time

Explosions were heard in Cherkasy, according to monitoring channels. No other details are known at this time.

War • March 17, 11:58 PM • 74431 views

Air defense forces destroyed 47 of 90 enemy UAVs

On the night of March 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with 90 drones, 47 of which were shot down by air defense forces. Chernihiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa regions were under attack.

War • March 16, 07:18 AM • 27581 views

The incidence of acute respiratory infections is falling, but the epidemic threshold is still exceeded at a high level in 5 regions - Ministry of Health

In a week, 261,000 Ukrainians fell ill with acute respiratory infections, influenza and COVID-19. Most cases were recorded in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Rivne, Poltava and Cherkasy regions.

Society • March 13, 09:00 AM • 16841 views

Run4Victory: a large-scale race in support of soldiers will be held in Cherkasy

On April 6, the Run4Victory Half Marathon charity race will take place in Cherkasy. The collected funds will go to support the 118th Separate Brigade of the TRO and local military units.

Society • March 12, 05:04 PM • 22843 views

Explosion occurs near Cherkasy

An explosion occurred near Cherkasy.

Society • February 25, 04:16 AM • 39402 views

Two injured in Cherkasy region due to Russian attack

During the night and morning, 17 Russian drones were destroyed in Cherkasy region. Two men were injured in Cherkasy district, their condition is moderate.

War • February 11, 07:59 AM • 28472 views

Russian drones attacked Cherkasy: the consequences of a night strike are shown

In Cherkasy, a nighttime drone attack caused fires on the territory of three private enterprises. Air defense forces shot down 12 “shaheds,” there were no casualties, and rescuers are eliminating the consequences.

War • February 4, 06:43 AM • 37855 views

Corrected shelling of Cherkasy region: SBU detains FSB agent

A 33-year-old man who collected intelligence on military facilities for the FSB was detained in Cherkasy. The offender faces life imprisonment for high treason under martial law.

War • January 31, 03:58 PM • 38111 views

In Cherkasy a multi-storey building was damaged by shrapnel due to a Russian drone attack

In Cherkasy region, 6 Russian drones were destroyed overnight. The wreckage of one of them damaged the balcony of a residential building in Cherkasy, causing a fire, but there were no casualties.

War • January 31, 07:47 AM • 29689 views

Cherkasy region was attacked by Russia at night, Uman reports problems with electricity

Following the night attack by Russian troops in Uman region, efforts are underway to restore electricity and heat supply. Water supply and sewerage are running on generators, and there are no casualties.

Society • January 28, 06:25 AM • 37998 views

Drone attack in Cherkasy region leads to blackouts

A nighttime attack by enemy drones damaged critical infrastructure in Cherkasy region. Part of the region, including the regional center, was left without electricity.

Society • January 25, 04:29 AM • 85505 views

Explosion occurs near Cherkasy

An explosion was recorded near Cherkasy.

Society • January 24, 11:22 PM • 94950 views

Power grid damaged in Cherkasy region due to night attack by Russian drones: what is known

Overnight, 7 enemy drones were destroyed in Cherkasy region. Debris damaged buildings and the power grid in Zvenyhorod district, no one was injured.

War • January 21, 07:57 AM • 35143 views

Woman opens fire in a store in Cherkasy

In a shop on Mytnytska Street, a woman started shooting a gun, but the customers neutralized her. There were no injuries, the attacker faces up to 7 years in prison for hooliganism.

Society • January 19, 02:18 PM • 42563 views

UAV wreckage causes damage in Cherkasy region: consequences of attack

Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down a Russian drone over Cherkasy region as part of a massive attack on Ukraine. The falling debris damaged the windows of two houses and a car, with no casualties.

Society • January 15, 07:06 AM • 34334 views

Ukrainian air defense shoots down 12 Russian drones over Cherkasy region: commercial facilities damaged

Air defense forces destroyed 12 enemy UAVs in Cherkasy region. Shrapnel damaged 5 windows of commercial organizations in Cherkasy district, no one was injured.

War • January 14, 08:20 AM • 34217 views

Damage in Cherkasy region caused by night attack of Russian Federation: what is known

Air defense forces destroyed 5 Russian drones in Cherkasy region. The attack damaged the windows of residential buildings, a store and a car, but no one was injured.

War • January 9, 06:43 AM • 39936 views

Cherkasy region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: houses and a grain storage facility damaged

In Cherkasy region, 10 enemy UAVs were shot down during a night attack by Russian Federation. The debris damaged the windows of residential buildings and the roof of a grain storage facility, with no casualties.

War • January 6, 07:54 AM • 29626 views

Three people died due to a short circuit in Cherkasy region

Three people died in the Cherkasy region due to problems with electrical appliances. A couple died in the village of Derenkovets, and a woman died in Smila due to negligence when using electrical appliances.

Crimes and emergencies • January 2, 11:22 AM • 30793 views

Man opens fire at ex-girlfriend's workplace

A 54-year-old resident of Cherkasy is suspected of firing three shots from a traumatic weapon at the door and window of the room where his former common-law wife was staying. The suspect was served a notice of suspicion of hooliganism and a measure of restraint was chosen.

Crimes and emergencies • December 26, 07:30 AM • 18778 views

Power lines damaged in Cherkasy region due to morning attack by Russian “Shaheds”

At night, Russian troops attacked Cherkasy region with drones. The air defense forces destroyed 14 “shaheds”, the debris damaged power lines, and there were no casualties.

War • December 16, 07:38 AM • 19079 views

Explosions in Cherkasy region: what is happening in the region

In Cherkasy region, local residents hear the sound of explosions. The Air Force reports that several groups of drones are moving from Poltava region toward Cherkasy region.

Society • December 13, 11:47 PM • 38923 views