Russian strike on railway infrastructure: Ivano-Frankivsk - Cherkasy train reduces delay to an hour

Long-distance train No. 43/44 Ivano-Frankivsk — Cherkasy, which changed its route due to infrastructure damage, reduced its delay to one hour, UNN reports with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Ukrzaliznytsia noted that they are gradually restoring infrastructure and supplying power to damaged networks.

Currently, due to the morning delays, train No. 7035 Kyiv — Fastiv-1 departs from the capital with a delay of 1 hour and 40 minutes.

