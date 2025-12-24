$42.100.05
The Washington Post

Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10534 views

Audi USA posted a short video on Instagram where die-cast car models drift in the snow instead of flying reindeer. In the video, miniature versions of famous Audi cars, including production, racing, and classic models, have fun in a winter landscape.

Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars

Audi has officially embraced the holiday spirit. The automaker recently shared a short video on its Audi USA Instagram page, featuring a new interpretation of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: instead of flying reindeer, cast model cars drift through the snow. It's incredibly cute, Motor1.com reports, writes UNN.

Details

In the approximately 1 minute and 40 second clip titled "Holiday Play, the Audi Way," miniature versions of some of Audi's most famous cars - production cars, race cars, and beloved classics. The cars drive through snowdrifts, build snowmen, and generally have a great time together.

The video begins with a close-up of an Audi Q8 emerging from a charming gingerbread garage. From there, familiar siblings such as the RS6 Avant, RS3, and A6 E-Tron quickly join the fun. Of course, it wouldn't be a true Audi holiday party without the brand's legendary race cars; from the Dakar Rally, the original Quattro, the R10 TDI, and many others.

The finale brings it all together as the cars head to a massive gingerbread estate, where a glowing Audi four-ring logo proudly hangs. It's just a fun little video to get car enthusiasts into the holiday spirit, the publication writes.

Julia Shramko

