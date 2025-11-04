Audi announced new car models and an "affordable" electric car for 2026

ukenru
03:06 PM • 6488 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
02:17 PM • 17926 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
01:39 PM • 19224 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
12:32 PM • 15750 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
11:55 AM • 16590 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
11:12 AM • 14576 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
November 4, 07:40 AM • 20828 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
November 4, 07:25 AM • 45414 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
November 4, 06:34 AM • 24399 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
November 3, 04:38 PM • 81304 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Tags
Authors
Top ten most popular cars among Ukrainians are SUVs: an electric car leads the rankingNovember 4, 07:18 AM • 4518 views
In Kyiv, a patient died during plastic surgery, the surgeon was notified of suspicionPhotoNovember 4, 09:03 AM • 3352 views
Scandal around the center at DVRZ in Kyiv: servicemen transferred outside the capital - MPPhotoNovember 4, 10:24 AM • 10430 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 17913 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 12890 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 12969 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 42538 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andrzej Duda
Denys Shmyhal
Oleh Kiper
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Europe
Romania
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger04:38 PM • 628 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 17970 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 33574 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 29361 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 33478 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Financial Times

Audi announced new car models and an "affordable" electric car for 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1134 views

Despite falling sales, Audi announced an ambitious plan for 2026, which includes three new models. Among them are the next-generation Q7, the first Q9 with gasoline engines, and a new "affordable" electric city car.

Audi announced new car models and an "affordable" electric car for 2026

Audi is preparing an ambitious "offensive" in 2026 with a new product offering, aiming to boost sales and attract new customers. This is reported by UNN with reference to Motor1.

Details

The German car manufacturer seems to have learned from its excessive reliance on the "win-win" bet on electric vehicles, which previously resulted in the cancellation of the Q8 E-Tron electric SUV and the closure of the Brussels plant. And despite a certain decline in sales, against the backdrop of delays in the popularity of new Audi products such as the A5, Q5, and A6, Ingolstadt is building new ambitious projects. Among them, three important new models are on the agenda for 2026, outlining the brand's future strategy.

Audi Q9 to hit the market in 2026, competing with BMW X7 and Mercedes GLS25.09.25, 15:39 • 5009 views

  1. The next-generation Q7, which is expected to retain its internal combustion engines.
    1. The company's first-ever Q9, which will have gasoline powertrains and, presumably, will be equipped with a diesel engine in Europe.
      1. A new entry-level electric car.

        The future of ICE cars: in the new Vision X-Coupe, Mazda presents a device that absorbs its own emissions03.11.25, 17:48 • 2442 views

        Regarding the new electric transport: it will be an "affordable" electric city car, a class below the Q4 e-tron. The company promises a modern, all-electric reincarnation of the A2.

        In addition to new models, Audi is also preparing RS derivatives for existing cars. So far, the company has not specified which ones will appear in 2026, but observers suggest that it refers to the RS5.

        Audi has ruled out four-cylinder RS models, and the inline five-cylinder engine is nearing the end of production, the next RS5 will likely be powered by a V-6

        - writes Motor1.

        Recall

        Ukrainians have record-breakingly increased their purchase of new cars. The Chinese brand BYD topped the ranking of the Ukrainian market for new cars in early November, with record sales growth.

        Top ten most popular cars among Ukrainians are SUVs: an electric car leads the ranking04.11.25, 09:18 • 4612 views

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Auto
        Technology
        Audi
        Audi Q5
        Brussels
        Europe