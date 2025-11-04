Audi announced new car models and an "affordable" electric car for 2026

Audi is preparing an ambitious "offensive" in 2026 with a new product offering, aiming to boost sales and attract new customers. This is reported by UNN with reference to Motor1.

The German car manufacturer seems to have learned from its excessive reliance on the "win-win" bet on electric vehicles, which previously resulted in the cancellation of the Q8 E-Tron electric SUV and the closure of the Brussels plant. And despite a certain decline in sales, against the backdrop of delays in the popularity of new Audi products such as the A5, Q5, and A6, Ingolstadt is building new ambitious projects. Among them, three important new models are on the agenda for 2026, outlining the brand's future strategy.

Audi Q9 to hit the market in 2026, competing with BMW X7 and Mercedes GLS

The next-generation Q7, which is expected to retain its internal combustion engines. The company's first-ever Q9, which will have gasoline powertrains and, presumably, will be equipped with a diesel engine in Europe. A new entry-level electric car.

The future of ICE cars: in the new Vision X-Coupe, Mazda presents a device that absorbs its own emissions

Regarding the new electric transport: it will be an "affordable" electric city car, a class below the Q4 e-tron. The company promises a modern, all-electric reincarnation of the A2.

In addition to new models, Audi is also preparing RS derivatives for existing cars. So far, the company has not specified which ones will appear in 2026, but observers suggest that it refers to the RS5.

Audi has ruled out four-cylinder RS models, and the inline five-cylinder engine is nearing the end of production, the next RS5 will likely be powered by a V-6 - writes Motor1.

