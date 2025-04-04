Ivan Vyhivskyi declared UAH 1,465,392 in income for 2024, his salary amounted to UAH 1,455,920. The couple owns land, a rented
house and significant funds in their accounts.
In February, Ukrainians registered nearly 17 thousand used cars from abroad, which is 5% less than in January. The Volkswagen Golf
became the most popular model, and the share of electric vehicles reached 22%.
In January, the fleet of used passenger cars from abroad replenished the Ukrainian car market by almost 16. 7 thousand vehicles,
which is 45% more than in the same period last year, and the most popular imported second-hand model was the Volkswagen Golf.