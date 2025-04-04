$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15562 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28336 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64628 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213581 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122487 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391744 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310625 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213724 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244208 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255090 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22709 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45198 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131610 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14749 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14020 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131676 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213581 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391744 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254249 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310625 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3002 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14075 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45253 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72073 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57171 views
Head of the National Police Vyhivskyi declared more than UAH 1.4 million in income

Ivan Vyhivskyi declared UAH 1,465,392 in income for 2024, his salary amounted to UAH 1,455,920. The couple owns land, a rented house and significant funds in their accounts.

Economy • March 30, 06:08 AM • 37401 views

Which used cars from abroad are the most popular among Ukrainians - new data

In February, Ukrainians registered nearly 17 thousand used cars from abroad, which is 5% less than in January. The Volkswagen Golf became the most popular model, and the share of electric vehicles reached 22%.

Society • March 6, 07:33 AM • 31454 views

In Ukraine number of used cars from abroad in January increased by 45%

In January, the fleet of used passenger cars from abroad replenished the Ukrainian car market by almost 16. 7 thousand vehicles, which is 45% more than in the same period last year, and the most popular imported second-hand model was the Volkswagen Golf.

Economy • February 8, 12:52 PM • 20390 views