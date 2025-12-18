Ukraine's car fleet grew by 12.4 thousand gasoline cars in November: the most popular models
In November, Ukraine's car fleet grew by 12.4 thousand gasoline passenger cars, which is 43% more than last year. Among them, 2.3 thousand were new and 10.1 thousand were used cars.
In November, the country's car fleet was replenished with 12.4 thousand passenger cars with gasoline engines. This is 43% more than last year. This was reported by Ukrautoprom, writes UNN.
It is noted that out of this number, new cars accounted for 2.3 thousand units (+27%) and used cars for 10.1 thousand units (+48%).
The TOP-5 models of new passenger cars with gasoline internal combustion engines included:
1. RENAULT Duster - 223 units;
2. HYUNDAI Tucson - 203 units;
3. MAZDA CX5 - 187 units;
4. SKODA Kodiaq - 116 units;
5. SKODA Octavia - 108 units.
TOP-5 imported used gasoline cars:
1. VOLKSWAGEN Golf - 691 units;
2. VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 587 units;
3. AUDI Q5 - 519 units;
4. NISSAN Rogue - 519 units;
5. AUDI A4 - 336 units.
The European Union abandoned a complete ban on the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars from 2035. Car manufacturers will be able to sell a limited number of such vehicles, provided that emissions are offset by carbon credits.
