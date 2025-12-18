Ukraine's car fleet grew by 12.4 thousand gasoline cars in November: the most popular models

$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 16644 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 16317 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 29325 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 23913 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 15959 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 17255 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13404 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 25229 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11386 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 17572 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 26189 views
Ministry of Justice launches first AI service for ordering forensic examinationsDecember 19, 10:39 AM • 6710 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 32120 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 32153 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 29326 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 25229 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 32174 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 30940 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 56997 views
Technology
Social network
TikTok
Film
The Guardian

Ukraine's car fleet grew by 12.4 thousand gasoline cars in November: the most popular models

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2714 views

In November, Ukraine's car fleet grew by 12.4 thousand gasoline passenger cars, which is 43% more than last year. Among them, 2.3 thousand were new and 10.1 thousand were used cars.

Ukraine's car fleet grew by 12.4 thousand gasoline cars in November: the most popular models

In November, the country's car fleet was replenished with 12.4 thousand passenger cars with gasoline engines. This is 43% more than last year. This was reported by Ukrautoprom, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that out of this number, new cars accounted for 2.3 thousand units (+27%) and used cars for 10.1 thousand units (+48%).

The TOP-5 models of new passenger cars with gasoline internal combustion engines included:

1. RENAULT Duster - 223 units;

2. HYUNDAI Tucson - 203 units;

3. MAZDA CX5 - 187 units;

4. SKODA Kodiaq - 116 units;

5. SKODA Octavia - 108 units.

Sales of Chinese cars in Ukraine increased almost fivefold: top models of November16.12.25, 09:56 • 3193 views

TOP-5 imported used gasoline cars:

1. VOLKSWAGEN Golf - 691 units;

2. VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 587 units;

3. AUDI Q5 - 519 units;

4. NISSAN Rogue - 519 units;

5. AUDI A4 - 336 units.

Recall

The European Union abandoned a complete ban on the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars from 2035. Car manufacturers will be able to sell a limited number of such vehicles, provided that emissions are offset by carbon credits.

Ukrainians bought 5.5 thousand used cars from the USA in November: most of them are electric vehicles17.12.25, 09:21 • 2816 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyAuto
Technology
Brand
Audi Q5
