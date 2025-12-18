Ukraine's car fleet grew by 12.4 thousand gasoline cars in November: the most popular models

In November, the country's car fleet was replenished with 12.4 thousand passenger cars with gasoline engines. This is 43% more than last year. This was reported by Ukrautoprom, writes UNN.

It is noted that out of this number, new cars accounted for 2.3 thousand units (+27%) and used cars for 10.1 thousand units (+48%).

The TOP-5 models of new passenger cars with gasoline internal combustion engines included:

1. RENAULT Duster - 223 units;

2. HYUNDAI Tucson - 203 units;

3. MAZDA CX5 - 187 units;

4. SKODA Kodiaq - 116 units;

5. SKODA Octavia - 108 units.

TOP-5 imported used gasoline cars:

1. VOLKSWAGEN Golf - 691 units;

2. VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 587 units;

3. AUDI Q5 - 519 units;

4. NISSAN Rogue - 519 units;

5. AUDI A4 - 336 units.

Recall

The European Union abandoned a complete ban on the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars from 2035. Car manufacturers will be able to sell a limited number of such vehicles, provided that emissions are offset by carbon credits.

