"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 15, 09:35 PM • 4060 views
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
02:54 AM • 18415 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
02:00 AM • 15458 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 14674 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 11406 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
December 15, 09:58 PM • 10359 views
Next Ukraine-US talks may take place in Miami this week
December 15, 07:26 PM • 14167 views
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
December 15, 03:22 PM • 43090 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in history
December 15, 03:05 PM • 36757 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Sales of Chinese cars in Ukraine increased almost fivefold: top models of November

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

In November, Ukrainians purchased 3,908 Chinese passenger cars, which is 4.8 times more than last year. The vast majority of them are electric vehicles, accounting for 93% of the total volume.

Sales of Chinese cars in Ukraine increased almost fivefold: top models of November

In November, Ukrainians purchased 3,908 passenger cars imported from China. This is 4.8 times more than in the same period of 2024. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, writes UNN.

Of this number: new – 3,269 units (+368%); used – 639 units (+415%). The absolute majority of passenger cars from China were electric vehicles – 93%.

- the report says.

The most popular models of new passenger cars of Chinese origin:

  1. BYD Leopard 3 - 385 units;
    1. Volkswagen ID.Unyx - 298 units;
      1. BYD Song Plus - 289 units;
        1.  Zeekr 7X - 221 units;
          1. BYD Sea Lion 06 - 220 units.

            BYD increases EV battery warranty, surpassing Tesla16.12.25, 08:40 • 978 views

            The most popular models of used passenger cars from China:

            1. Zeekr  001 - 87 units;
              1. Zeekr  7X - 41 units;
                1. MG ZS - 32 units;
                  1. BYD Leopard 3 - 30 units;
                    1. BYD Yuan Plus - 29 units.

                      Recall

                      In November, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with over 11,000 electric vehicles, which is almost three times more than last year. Among them were 10,766 passenger cars, of which 3,172 were new and 7,594 were used.

                      Olga Rozgon

                      EconomyAuto
                      Technology
                      China
                      Ukraine