Sales of Chinese cars in Ukraine increased almost fivefold: top models of November

In November, Ukrainians purchased 3,908 passenger cars imported from China. This is 4.8 times more than in the same period of 2024. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, writes UNN.

Of this number: new – 3,269 units (+368%); used – 639 units (+415%). The absolute majority of passenger cars from China were electric vehicles – 93%. - the report says.

The most popular models of new passenger cars of Chinese origin:

BYD Leopard 3 - 385 units; Volkswagen ID.Unyx - 298 units; BYD Song Plus - 289 units; Zeekr 7X - 221 units; BYD Sea Lion 06 - 220 units.

The most popular models of used passenger cars from China:

Zeekr 001 - 87 units; Zeekr 7X - 41 units; MG ZS - 32 units; BYD Leopard 3 - 30 units; BYD Yuan Plus - 29 units.

