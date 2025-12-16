BYD increases EV battery warranty, surpassing Tesla

$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
03:55 AM • 6828 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 15, 09:35 PM • 3450 views
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
02:54 AM • 15700 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
02:00 AM • 12957 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 12763 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 10392 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
December 15, 09:58 PM • 9180 views
Next Ukraine-US talks may take place in Miami this week
December 15, 07:26 PM • 13953 views
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
December 15, 03:22 PM • 42539 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
December 15, 03:05 PM • 36359 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1m/s
92%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
ATESH: Kupyansk almost completely cleared, Russian troops surrounded in the city centerDecember 15, 08:52 PM • 7272 views
Trump said he had a personal conversation with PutinDecember 15, 10:21 PM • 15543 views
Suspect in Magdeburg fair attack arrestedDecember 15, 10:44 PM • 3838 views
Russian troops advanced in Huliaipole - DeepStateDecember 16, 12:35 AM • 12952 views
"Coalition of the Determined" developed plans for troop deployment in Ukraine - Starmer04:19 AM • 7442 views
Publications
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 47377 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 43805 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 50687 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 97830 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 115792 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 31492 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 48771 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 49492 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 53554 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 88376 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
The Guardian
Forbes

BYD increases EV battery warranty, surpassing Tesla

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Chinese automaker BYD has significantly extended the battery warranty coverage for its electric vehicles in Europe to 8 years or 250,000 km. This new policy exceeds industry standards and puts pressure on competitors.

BYD increases EV battery warranty, surpassing Tesla
byd.com

Chinese automaker BYD is taking a significant step to boost confidence in its electric vehicles in Europe, announcing a major update to its warranty terms, extending battery warranty coverage to 8 years or 250,000 km, whichever comes first, Electrek reports, writes UNN.

Details

This new policy significantly surpasses the industry standard and puts pressure on competitors such as Tesla and Volkswagen to follow suit.

The announcement was made through BYD Europe's official channels, confirming that the new warranty terms apply to its "new energy vehicle" (NEV) lineup in the region.

Previously, BYD offered a warranty more in line with the industry average, typically around 8 years or 160,000 km, with some variations such as 200,000 km in select markets. This increase to 250,000 km is a significant mileage increase, effectively targeting high-mileage drivers, taxis, and Uber drivers who may be concerned about long-term degradation.

For context, here's how BYD's new warranty compares to major competitors in Europe:

  • BYD (new): 8 years / 250,000 km;
    • Tesla (Model 3/Y RWD): 8 years / 160,000 km
      • Tesla (Long Range/Perf): 8 years / 192,000 km;
        • Volkswagen (ID. Series): 8 years / 160,000 km;
          • Hyundai/Kia: 8 years / 160,000 km.

            As can be seen, BYD now offers almost 60% more mileage than the standard warranty provided by Volkswagen and basic Tesla models. Even compared to Tesla's Long Range warranty, BYD offers an additional 58,000 km.

            This move is made possible by BYD's confidence in its Blade Battery technology, which, interestingly, is used by competitors such as Tesla, the publication notes.

            The Blade Battery uses a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, known for its longer lifespan than the nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) cells traditionally used in long-range electric vehicles.

            BYD often claims that the Blade Battery can withstand over 3,000 charge cycles while maintaining acceptable capacity. Even with a linear degradation to 70% capacity over this lifespan, 3,000 cycles on a vehicle with a starting range of 400 km would still result in approximately 1 million kilometers of total lifespan. Therefore, as the publication notes, the 250,000 km warranty remains quite conservative for the chemistry, even if it is aggressive for the market.

            This comes as BYD continues its aggressive expansion in Europe, having recently launched the Sealion 7 and updated versions of the Seal and Atto 3.

            BYD surpasses Tesla for the first time in Europe: Chinese manufacturer leads in electric vehicle sales22.05.25, 18:45 • 2861 view

            Julia Shramko

            TechnologiesAuto
            Technology
            Energy
            Trend
            Brand
            Electricity
            Tesla Model Y
            Tesla, Inc.
            Volkswagen
            Hyundai
            Europe