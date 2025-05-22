BYD surpasses Tesla for the first time in Europe: Chinese manufacturer leads in electric vehicle sales
Kyiv • UNN
In April, BYD overtook Tesla in electric vehicle sales in Europe for the first time, selling 7,231 cars. Tesla's sales fell by 49%, although the electric vehicle market grew by 28%.
Chinese manufacturer BYD has overtaken Tesla in electric car sales on the European continent for the first time. Meanwhile, Elon Musk's company is lagging behind more and more - Tesla's sales figures fell in April.
UNN reports with reference to Børsen and Financial Times.
Details
In April 2025, a historic breakthrough occurred. For the first time in history, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD sold more electric vehicles in Europe than Tesla. This is evidenced by data from the analytical company Jato Dynamics. Last month, 7,231 BYD electric vehicles were registered on the continent, up 169% from the same period in 2024. According to data published by the British newspaper Financial Times, Tesla registered 7,165 electric vehicles in the same period. At the same time, according to Jato Dynamics, Tesla's sales in Europe fell by 49% compared to the same period in 2024.
It should be noted that Tesla has been the leader in the electric car segment in Europe for years, while BYD only started operating outside Norway and the Netherlands at the end of 2022.
Addition
Overall, the share of electric vehicles sold in April increased by 28% compared to the same period last year.
The most successful sellers were well-known European manufacturers.
For example:
- Volkswagen sold 23,51 electric vehicles;
- BMW - 14,867;
- Skoda - 13,598.
Reminder
UNN reported that the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD is considering Germany for the construction of its third plant in Europe.
The Chinese car carrier BYD Shenzhen, the world's largest, sailed to Brazil with over 7,000 new electric vehicles.
The Chinese conglomerate in the field of automotive industry, based in Shenzhen, thanks to the offer of a large range of models, achieved huge sales in 2024 - 4.2 million vehicles worldwide.