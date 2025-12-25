In Russia, the involvement of "SVO veterans" in the militarization of children is expanding - CPD
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian authorities are actively militarizing the education system, involving "SVO veterans" in the upbringing of children. History teachers are advised to organize children's search for "SVO veterans" as part of extracurricular activities.
The Russian authorities continue to actively militarize the education system, including involving so-called "SVO veterans" in raising children. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that history teachers in Russian schools are strongly "recommended" to organize, as part of extracurricular activities, the search by children for "SVO veterans" in their settlements, giving them gifts and providing various assistance. Based on the results of such tasks, students must write essays to form "correct value orientations."
Such initiatives, which copy Soviet methods of "working with veterans," are part of a large-scale policy of militarization of education in the Russian Federation, within which children are instilled with hatred for Ukraine and Western countries. The image of "enemies of Russia" is formed in the minds of children, and aggressive war is justified as an inevitable necessity of "defending the homeland."
They emphasize that for propaganda among children in the Russian Federation, participants in the war against Ukraine are systematically involved, many of whom are war and criminal offenders.
Recall
In the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, Russia launched the propaganda project "Pervoisstochnik" for children. Its goal is to impose Russian identity on Ukrainian children through pseudo-historical lectures and master classes.
Russia uses language teaching abroad for influence and propaganda - Center for Countering Disinformation01.12.25, 07:31 • 3926 views