Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 18075 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 24742 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 17338 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 24718 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 31126 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 19179 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 20425 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 35966 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 51624 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 71223 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
In Russia, the involvement of "SVO veterans" in the militarization of children is expanding - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The Russian authorities are actively militarizing the education system, involving "SVO veterans" in the upbringing of children. History teachers are advised to organize children's search for "SVO veterans" as part of extracurricular activities.

In Russia, the involvement of "SVO veterans" in the militarization of children is expanding - CPD

The Russian authorities continue to actively militarize the education system, including involving so-called "SVO veterans" in raising children. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that history teachers in Russian schools are strongly "recommended" to organize, as part of extracurricular activities, the search by children for "SVO veterans" in their settlements, giving them gifts and providing various assistance. Based on the results of such tasks, students must write essays to form "correct value orientations."

Such initiatives, which copy Soviet methods of "working with veterans," are part of a large-scale policy of militarization of education in the Russian Federation, within which children are instilled with hatred for Ukraine and Western countries. The image of "enemies of Russia" is formed in the minds of children, and aggressive war is justified as an inevitable necessity of "defending the homeland."

- indicated in the CCD.

They emphasize that for propaganda among children in the Russian Federation, participants in the war against Ukraine are systematically involved, many of whom are war and criminal offenders.

Recall

In the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, Russia launched the propaganda project "Pervoisstochnik" for children. Its goal is to impose Russian identity on Ukrainian children through pseudo-historical lectures and master classes.

Russia uses language teaching abroad for influence and propaganda - Center for Countering Disinformation01.12.25, 07:31 • 3926 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Ukraine