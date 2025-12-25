The Russian authorities continue to actively militarize the education system, including involving so-called "SVO veterans" in raising children. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), according to UNN.

It is noted that history teachers in Russian schools are strongly "recommended" to organize, as part of extracurricular activities, the search by children for "SVO veterans" in their settlements, giving them gifts and providing various assistance. Based on the results of such tasks, students must write essays to form "correct value orientations."

Such initiatives, which copy Soviet methods of "working with veterans," are part of a large-scale policy of militarization of education in the Russian Federation, within which children are instilled with hatred for Ukraine and Western countries. The image of "enemies of Russia" is formed in the minds of children, and aggressive war is justified as an inevitable necessity of "defending the homeland."