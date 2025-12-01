Russia uses language teaching abroad for influence and propaganda - Center for Countering Disinformation

The Russian Federal Agency for Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation ("Rossotrudnichestvo") is launching a new project, within which groups of so-called masters of the Russian language from the Moscow Linguistic University will be sent for internships to various countries around the world. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

It is noted that for a month, the groups will work in schools, universities, and educational centers in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Although such programs are presented as "cultural internships," their real purpose is to promote Russia's political interests. Russia systematically uses educational and humanitarian projects to popularize its own narratives, strengthen its influence on local elites, and build a base of support on international platforms. - the report says.

It is indicated that similar initiatives are actively launched in the countries of the Global South - from South Asia to Central Africa.

Economic and military-political tools are traditionally hidden behind cultural presence. Such programs are effectively part of broader influence operations that the Kremlin builds through a network of "Russian Houses" and affiliated organizations. - the CCD reports.

They add that Russia uses humanitarian and educational projects as a cover for information operations aimed at expanding its own geopolitical influence and undermining the positions of democratic countries in the region.

Earlier, the CCD warned that Russia is officially consolidating the policy of total Russification of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories by adopting a national policy strategy until 2036.

