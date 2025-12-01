$42.190.00
November 30, 06:02 PM • 24991 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 37431 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 33822 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 35781 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 35070 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 34796 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 41976 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 33246 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 28152 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 24509 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
Russia uses language teaching abroad for influence and propaganda - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The Russian federal agency "Rossotrudnichestvo" is launching a new project, within which groups of "masters of the Russian language" will be sent for internships to countries in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. These programs are used to promote Russia's political interests and spread its influence.

Russia uses language teaching abroad for influence and propaganda - Center for Countering Disinformation

The Russian Federal Agency for Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation ("Rossotrudnichestvo") is launching a new project, within which groups of so-called masters of the Russian language from the Moscow Linguistic University will be sent for internships to various countries around the world. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that for a month, the groups will work in schools, universities, and educational centers in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Although such programs are presented as "cultural internships," their real purpose is to promote Russia's political interests. Russia systematically uses educational and humanitarian projects to popularize its own narratives, strengthen its influence on local elites, and build a base of support on international platforms.

- the report says.

It is indicated that similar initiatives are actively launched in the countries of the Global South - from South Asia to Central Africa.

Economic and military-political tools are traditionally hidden behind cultural presence. Such programs are effectively part of broader influence operations that the Kremlin builds through a network of "Russian Houses" and affiliated organizations.

- the CCD reports.

They add that Russia uses humanitarian and educational projects as a cover for information operations aimed at expanding its own geopolitical influence and undermining the positions of democratic countries in the region.

Recall

Earlier, the CCD warned that Russia is officially consolidating the policy of total Russification of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories by adopting a national policy strategy until 2036.

"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPD26.11.25, 05:33 • 28761 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Asia
Africa
Ukraine