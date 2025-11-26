"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPD

$42.370.10
November 25, 04:32 PM • 14021 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 26884 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 22976 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
November 25, 02:47 PM • 22179 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
November 25, 02:46 PM • 19551 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
November 25, 01:51 PM • 14524 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
November 25, 01:41 PM • 14362 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 31158 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
November 25, 01:06 PM • 13976 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
November 25, 01:00 PM • 11985 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
"We are very close to a peace deal..." - TrumpVideoNovember 25, 05:40 PM • 6518 views
Orban plans new trip to Moscow for talks with Putin – journalistNovember 25, 05:47 PM • 6486 views
Trump pardons two turkeys, one of which disappeared during the ceremonyPhotoNovember 25, 06:05 PM • 5758 views
The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 12, with 7 high-rise buildings damagedPhotoVideo10:51 PM • 9184 views
Trump revealed the main concession Russia would make for the adoption of a "peace plan"01:00 AM • 9260 views
Publications
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 31157 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 40742 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 91633 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 121061 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 109338 views
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 16489 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 51680 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 70261 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 71117 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 78151 views
"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 0 views

The Russian government has approved a list of 42 specialties for which the admission of fee-paying applicants to higher education institutions is restricted. This decision is explained by improving the quality of education, but the real goal is to increase the number of young people in the army and in blue-collar jobs in the military-industrial complex.

"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPD

The Russian government has approved a list of specialties for which the admission of applicants to the country's universities on a paid basis will be limited. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the list includes 42 areas of study, including architecture, oil and gas business, economics, management, philology, journalism, etc. In addition, earlier, Russian universities were already forbidden to admit applicants with an average unified state exam score lower than 50 to paid places.

In Russia, such decisions are explained by the implementation of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's order to "improve the quality of paid admission to Russian universities." However, the real goal of such innovations is to limit young Russians' access to higher education.

- stated in the CCD.

They indicate that the Kremlin is purposefully implementing such a policy to direct as many young people as possible into the army or to obtain working specialties in demand at military-industrial complex enterprises.

"To continue aggressive wars, the Russian authorities need an uneducated society, maximally vulnerable to aggressive propaganda," the CCD summarizes.

Recall

Russia is sharply limiting educational opportunities for teenagers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The most popular and prestigious specialties - jurisprudence, journalism, international relations, technical fields - are practically closed.

Mass militarization of education: Russia bought over 18,000 drones for children and trains operators in schools - intelligence04.11.25, 16:05 • 2262 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyNews of the WorldEducation
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine