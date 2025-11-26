The Russian government has approved a list of specialties for which the admission of applicants to the country's universities on a paid basis will be limited. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the list includes 42 areas of study, including architecture, oil and gas business, economics, management, philology, journalism, etc. In addition, earlier, Russian universities were already forbidden to admit applicants with an average unified state exam score lower than 50 to paid places.

In Russia, such decisions are explained by the implementation of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's order to "improve the quality of paid admission to Russian universities." However, the real goal of such innovations is to limit young Russians' access to higher education. - stated in the CCD.

They indicate that the Kremlin is purposefully implementing such a policy to direct as many young people as possible into the army or to obtain working specialties in demand at military-industrial complex enterprises.

"To continue aggressive wars, the Russian authorities need an uneducated society, maximally vulnerable to aggressive propaganda," the CCD summarizes.

Recall

Russia is sharply limiting educational opportunities for teenagers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The most popular and prestigious specialties - jurisprudence, journalism, international relations, technical fields - are practically closed.

