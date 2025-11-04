ukenru
03:06 PM • 1724 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 9110 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 12552 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
12:32 PM • 11741 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
11:55 AM • 13389 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
11:12 AM • 13567 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
November 4, 07:40 AM • 20140 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 42752 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
November 4, 06:34 AM • 24121 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 81119 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Oil prices fell amid oversupply fears after OPEC+ production plansNovember 4, 06:25 AM • 10164 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 37430 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 29441 views
Scandal around the center at DVRZ in Kyiv: servicemen transferred outside the capital - MPPhoto10:24 AM • 6902 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 13611 views
Publications
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 9110 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 6684 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 12552 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 42752 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 37440 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
David Beckham
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Romania
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 13621 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 29449 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 28200 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 32387 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 41938 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
"Kalibr" (missile family)
9K720 Iskander

Mass militarization of education: Russia bought over 18,000 drones for children and trains operators in schools - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 608 views

According to intelligence, the program launched in Russia is aimed at preparing children for participation in armed conflicts where drones are used for reconnaissance, strikes, and killings.

Mass militarization of education: Russia bought over 18,000 drones for children and trains operators in schools - intelligence

In Russia, the mass militarization of education continues: teenagers from 8th and 9th grades are mastering the control of unmanned aerial vehicles, which, according to official goals, form "an idea of modern combat experience." As reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, the program, launched in 2023, is aimed at preparing children for participation in armed conflicts where drones are used for reconnaissance, strikes, and killings, UNN reports.

Details

According to intelligence, in 2024, Russia purchased 18,000 drones for 500 schools. 8.38 billion rubles were spent on this.

By 2030, Moscow plans to provide drones to 4,872 schools and 380 colleges, as well as train a million so-called specialists in unmanned systems. Specialized centers are being created in the regions based on colleges, where, among others, teachers are taught "combat aspects," equipping classrooms, flight zones, and 3D printing sections.

- the message says.

Russians do not trust the state with information about their wealth, 11% use only cash - intelligence28.10.25, 14:34 • 2851 view

In addition, in September 2024, the first official manual for studying unmanned aerial systems appeared, developed jointly with the Geoscan group, controlled by the foundation of Putin's daughter Katerina Tikhonova.

This initiative reflects the Kremlin's systemic course towards the militarization of education in the context of aggression against Ukraine. Instead of peaceful skills, Russian children are mastering killing technologies, which violates conventions on children's rights and forms a generation ready for conflict escalation.

- summarized in intelligence.

Russia compensates for a significant shortage of doctors and teachers by importing cheap labor - intelligence31.10.25, 21:10 • 4097 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Ukraine