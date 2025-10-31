$42.080.01
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
05:29 PM • 16226 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
04:15 PM • 17496 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 22817 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 26289 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 40540 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 11:42 AM • 20006 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 37359 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM • 17188 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
October 31, 09:39 AM • 20497 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
Russia compensates for a significant shortage of doctors and teachers by importing cheap labor - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 802 views

Russia is experiencing a significant shortage of doctors and teachers, but instead of developing qualified personnel, the authorities are relying on cheap labor. The country is increasing quotas for labor migrants and simplifying requirements for medical personnel, allowing paramedics to perform the functions of doctors.

Russia compensates for a significant shortage of doctors and teachers by importing cheap labor - intelligence

Despite the "chronic" shortage of doctors and teachers, the Russian authorities demonstrate that the focus is not on the development of highly qualified personnel, but on cheap labor and administrative control, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

According to intelligence data, the average salary of a doctor in Russia is 87,012 rubles. At the same time, the country is experiencing a shortage of about 23.3 thousand doctors and 63.6 thousand mid-level medical personnel. In rural areas, the situation is critical – half of the staff is missing.

In response, the authorities allowed paramedics and midwives without higher education to perform the functions of doctors. In parallel, the demand for rotational work is growing: if in 2024 the number of vacancies for rotational medical workers was less than 1.5 thousand, then in the first eight months of 2025 it increased to 3.4 thousand.

Against this background, the labor market demonstrates other priorities. In the third quarter of 2025, goods sorters without experience were offered an average of 155,539 rubles per month – almost twice as much as doctors. This indicates that the system stimulates unskilled labor, while professions requiring long training remain undervalued. An additional signal is the government's plans to increase the quota for labor migrants to 279 thousand people in 2026, which is 20% more than this year. The main countries supplying labor will be India, China, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and African countries. Thus, the shortage of personnel in key areas is compensated not by investments in its own education system, but by the import of cheap labor.

- the report says.

The intelligence agency added that educational policy also shows a shift in focus. Starting next year, it will be more difficult for Russian schoolchildren to enter universities: the Ministry of Education is raising the minimum scores in six subjects at once. For most graduates, this will mean a choice between vocational schools, factory work, or military service. In parallel, the number of "advisers on upbringing" (propagandists) in schools will double to 60 thousand people, while the number of teachers from 2020 to 2025 decreased by 20 thousand, and the total shortage of teachers is estimated at 600 thousand.

All these trends form a model in which highly qualified specialists become redundant. The Russian economy is increasingly focused on unskilled labor, the import of migrants, and ideological control in schools, while professions requiring knowledge and experience turn out to be unclaimed in modern Russia.

- summarized the intelligence.

Antonina Tumanova

