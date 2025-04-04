The US President has announced the introduction of new duties for certain countries. In particular, China - 34%, the European Union and Great Britain - 20%.
A powerful explosion occurred on a gas pipeline in Putra Heights, near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. More than 100 people were injured, more than 60 were hospitalized, and houses were damaged.
On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.
An earthquake of magnitude 7. 7 has claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people in Myanmar, with even more injured. Also, the earthquake affected Thailand, where there are dead and missing persons.
Minister of Agrarian Policy Vitaliy Koval stated that there are no threats to the sowing campaign and an increase in wheat crops. Ukraine exports agricultural products to the EU, Africa and Asia.
Malaysia resumes the search for MH370, which disappeared in 2014 with 239 people on board. The private company Ocean Infinity will conduct a search over an area of 15,000 km² on a “no result, no payment” basis.
Oil imports from Russia to China increased by 1% to reach a record 108. 5 million tons in 2024. At the same time, supplies from Saudi Arabia fell by 9%, and total oil imports to China decreased by 1.9%.
The United States imposed sanctions on nearly 100 entities associated with the Russian military machine. Banks, defense companies, foreign companies and individuals are subject to restrictions.
In Norway, a bus carrying foreign tourists went off the E10 highway and ended up in the water, killing three people. Among the passengers were citizens of 8 countries, 11 people were hospitalized, and the rescue operation is ongoing.
Seven Balkan countries were hit by heavy snowfalls and storms, leading to a transportation collapse. In Bosnia, 150,000 homes were left without electricity, and the city of Drvar was completely cut off from the world.
The United Kingdom has joined the Trans-Pacific Trade Pact, which includes 11 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The country will have access to preferential trade terms with eight parties to the agreement.
On Friday, China lodged a claim against the Philippines, accusing it of provocations in the disputed waters of the South China Sea.
As a result of severe flooding on the border of Thailand and Malaysia, 31 people were killed, hundreds of thousands were evacuated. Meteorologists warn of further rain and monsoon winds by the end of the week.
In Narathiwat province, a student was killed due to three days of heavy rains. More than 2,700 local residents were evacuated, and meteorologists warn of continued precipitation until December.
The PRC publishes an updated map of Sansha with new designations for the Paracel and Spratly areas. These areas are the subject of territorial disputes between China and five neighboring countries.
KFI experts found that the russian X-69 missile was made from components of various types of weapons. Foreign parts from the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China and Malaysia were found in the missile.
India is blocking Turkey's accession to BRICS because of its close relations with Pakistan. Erdogan is seeking to join the alliance to strengthen his “strategic autonomy” and demonstrate his influence in the international arena.
The Biden administration plans to impose sanctions on intermediaries supplying Russia with critical materials for the military. The new restrictions will be announced next week.
The volume of Russian oil transported by the shadow fleet increased from 2. 4 to 4.1 million barrels per day. 70% of Russian marine oil is transported by poorly maintained and insufficiently insured tankers.
According to Bloomberg, exports of prohibited goods from India to Russia have increased significantly, reaching $95 million in July. Almost one-fifth of sensitive technologies for the Russian military-industrial complex come through India.
The EU is considering sanctions against financial institutions that support military supplies to Russia and supplies from Southeast Asia.
The Philippines and China have exchanged accusations after their planes collided over the disputed territory of the South China Sea.
The 1975 are accused of breach of contract after performing at a festival in Kuala Lumpur. The vocalist criticized Malaysia's anti-LGBT laws, which led to the cancellation of the event and a $2.4 million lawsuit.
The Foreign Minister said that russia will not be able to avoid responsibility for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014, and the entire command staff must be brought to justice.
The death toll during Khoja in Saudi Arabia this year exceeded 1,000 people, and more than half of them are unregistered believers who made the pilgrimage in extreme heat.
Malaysia is preparing to join the BRICS, a group of developing countries, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.
A Philippine ship and a Chinese vessel collided near the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, with China accusing the Philippine vessel of illegally entering the area and taking control measures against it.
Malaysia will build a $425 million AI-powered container port near Kuala Lumpur to meet the changing demands of the supply chain and improve the quality of logistics services.
A Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire and an emergency shutdown of the tuapse oil refinery in russia, damaging the liquefied natural gas unit but leaving the crude oil distillation unit intact.