$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12579 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22069 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60961 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 207510 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119205 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 386429 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306935 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213116 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243897 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254946 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54959 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69019 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 19502 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40845 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125920 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126538 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 207510 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 386429 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251774 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306935 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 672 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12031 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41324 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69463 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55389 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Places

Malaysia

News by theme

Trump introduced new duties for certain countries: full list

The US President has announced the introduction of new duties for certain countries. In particular, China - 34%, the European Union and Great Britain - 20%.

News of the World • April 2, 08:46 PM • 10411 views

A pillar of fire rose: a gas pipeline exploded in Malaysia, more than 100 injured

A powerful explosion occurred on a gas pipeline in Putra Heights, near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. More than 100 people were injured, more than 60 were hospitalized, and houses were damaged.

News of the World • April 1, 09:40 AM • 8842 views

"Liberation Day of America" - when Trump's tariffs come into force and what you should know about it

On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.

Economy • March 31, 10:29 AM • 742715 views

More than 1,000 people have died in the earthquake in Myanmar

An earthquake of magnitude 7. 7 has claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people in Myanmar, with even more injured. Also, the earthquake affected Thailand, where there are dead and missing persons.

News of the World • March 29, 07:08 AM • 11957 views

Ministry of Agrarian Policy: about 24 million hectares are planned for agricultural production this year, there will be more wheat

Minister of Agrarian Policy Vitaliy Koval stated that there are no threats to the sowing campaign and an increase in wheat crops. Ukraine exports agricultural products to the EU, Africa and Asia.

Economy • March 27, 11:59 AM • 23961 views

Malaysia resumes search for MH370 plane that disappeared 11 years ago

Malaysia resumes the search for MH370, which disappeared in 2014 with 239 people on board. The private company Ocean Infinity will conduct a search over an area of 15,000 km² on a “no result, no payment” basis.

News of the World • February 26, 04:16 AM • 25939 views

China sets a new record for Russian oil imports in 2024

Oil imports from Russia to China increased by 1% to reach a record 108. 5 million tons in 2024. At the same time, supplies from Saudi Arabia fell by 9%, and total oil imports to China decreased by 1.9%.

Economy • January 20, 10:05 AM • 70310 views

The US announced a new sanctions package: almost 100 entities related to the Russian military machine are under restrictions

The United States imposed sanctions on nearly 100 entities associated with the Russian military machine. Banks, defense companies, foreign companies and individuals are subject to restrictions.

War • January 15, 04:55 PM • 50632 views

Three people died in a bus accident in Norway: details

In Norway, a bus carrying foreign tourists went off the E10 highway and ended up in the water, killing three people. Among the passengers were citizens of 8 countries, 11 people were hospitalized, and the rescue operation is ongoing.

News of the World • December 26, 11:35 PM • 18357 views

Balkan countries paralyzed by massive snowfall and storms

Seven Balkan countries were hit by heavy snowfalls and storms, leading to a transportation collapse. In Bosnia, 150,000 homes were left without electricity, and the city of Drvar was completely cut off from the world.

Society • December 26, 04:43 AM • 21168 views

Britain becomes the 12th member of the largest trade agreement after Brexit

The United Kingdom has joined the Trans-Pacific Trade Pact, which includes 11 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The country will have access to preferential trade terms with eight parties to the agreement.

News of the World • December 15, 12:54 AM • 19552 views

China accuses the Philippines of provocations in the South China Sea

On Friday, China lodged a claim against the Philippines, accusing it of provocations in the disputed waters of the South China Sea.

News of the World • December 13, 04:40 AM • 17084 views

Natural disaster at the border: how many victims were killed by floods in Thailand and Malaysia

As a result of severe flooding on the border of Thailand and Malaysia, 31 people were killed, hundreds of thousands were evacuated. Meteorologists warn of further rain and monsoon winds by the end of the week.

News of the World • December 3, 04:35 AM • 18929 views

Southern Thailand under water: mass evacuation and the first victim of the disaster

In Narathiwat province, a student was killed due to three days of heavy rains. More than 2,700 local residents were evacuated, and meteorologists warn of continued precipitation until December.

News of the World • November 28, 01:38 PM • 15846 views

China creates new map in the South China Sea amid tensions over disputed islands with the Philippines

The PRC publishes an updated map of Sansha with new designations for the Paracel and Spratly areas. These areas are the subject of territorial disputes between China and five neighboring countries.

News of the World • November 14, 11:00 AM • 14843 views

The Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told about the equipment of X-69 missiles launched by russia at Ukraine

KFI experts found that the russian X-69 missile was made from components of various types of weapons. Foreign parts from the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China and Malaysia were found in the missile.

War • November 8, 11:57 AM • 18696 views

India blocks Turkey's accession to BRICS - Bild

India is blocking Turkey's accession to BRICS because of its close relations with Pakistan. Erdogan is seeking to join the alliance to strengthen his “strategic autonomy” and demonstrate his influence in the international arena.

News of the World • October 24, 09:53 PM • 20356 views

US prepares new sanctions against russia's military machine - mass media

The Biden administration plans to impose sanctions on intermediaries supplying Russia with critical materials for the military. The new restrictions will be announced next week.

War • October 22, 07:11 PM • 44985 views

Russia has increased the capacity of its shadow oil fleet by about 70% in a year despite Western sanctions - FT

The volume of Russian oil transported by the shadow fleet increased from 2. 4 to 4.1 million barrels per day. 70% of Russian marine oil is transported by poorly maintained and insufficiently insured tankers.

War • October 14, 08:59 AM • 16788 views

India becomes the second largest supplier of banned technologies to Russia - Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, exports of prohibited goods from India to Russia have increased significantly, reaching $95 million in July. Almost one-fifth of sensitive technologies for the Russian military-industrial complex come through India.

News of the World • October 12, 03:11 AM • 33899 views

EU may impose sanctions on financial institutions that support military supplies to Russia - Special Representative

The EU is considering sanctions against financial institutions that support military supplies to Russia and supplies from Southeast Asia.

War • September 18, 02:35 PM • 47833 views

Philippines accuses China of dangerous air force maneuvers over disputed South China Sea - Reuters

The Philippines and China have exchanged accusations after their planes collided over the disputed territory of the South China Sea.

News of the World • August 11, 04:05 PM • 38751 views

The 1975 are being sued for a concert in Malaysia with a kiss from the vocalist

The 1975 are accused of breach of contract after performing at a festival in Kuala Lumpur. The vocalist criticized Malaysia's anti-LGBT laws, which led to the cancellation of the event and a $2.4 million lawsuit.

News of the World • July 31, 03:37 PM • 94555 views

Kuleba: russia will not be able to avoid responsibility for the downing of MH17 plane

The Foreign Minister said that russia will not be able to avoid responsibility for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014, and the entire command staff must be brought to justice.

War • July 17, 11:22 AM • 24356 views

More than 1,000 pilgrims died amid extreme heat during the Hajj

The death toll during Khoja in Saudi Arabia this year exceeded 1,000 people, and more than half of them are unregistered believers who made the pilgrimage in extreme heat.

News of the World • June 20, 11:46 AM • 18264 views

Malaysia is preparing to join the BRICS

Malaysia is preparing to join the BRICS, a group of developing countries, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

News of the World • June 19, 06:18 AM • 18702 views

Philippine ship collides with Chinese ship in the South China Sea

A Philippine ship and a Chinese vessel collided near the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, with China accusing the Philippine vessel of illegally entering the area and taking control measures against it.

News of the World • June 17, 05:41 AM • 21565 views

Malaysia to build port near Kuala Lumpur amid shifting supply chain

Malaysia will build a $425 million AI-powered container port near Kuala Lumpur to meet the changing demands of the supply chain and improve the quality of logistics services.

Economy • June 14, 07:05 AM • 26786 views

June 9: International Friends Day, Donald Duck Day

Today, on the ninth of June, all the inhabitants of our planet who respect friendship between people and understand its value can join various events on the occasion of the International Day of friends. This unofficial event was founded in the 30s of the twentieth century

UNN Lite • June 9, 03:07 AM • 110436 views

Tuapse oil refinery in russia shut down after a Ukrainian UAV attack

A Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire and an emergency shutdown of the tuapse oil refinery in russia, damaging the liquefied natural gas unit but leaving the crude oil distillation unit intact.

Economy • May 18, 01:56 AM • 102593 views