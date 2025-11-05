ukenru
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
10:32 AM • 4280 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
08:57 AM • 10986 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
08:12 AM • 13675 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
07:17 AM • 13413 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 30803 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 30955 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 53754 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 41094 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 38797 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
Russia's Tuapse port suspends fuel exports after drone attacks, refinery halted - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1890 views

Russia's Black Sea port of Tuapse has suspended fuel exports, and the local refinery has stopped oil processing after drone attacks on November 2. Three tankers that were in the port during the attack were moved away from the berths.

Russia's Tuapse port suspends fuel exports after drone attacks, refinery halted - Reuters

Russia's Black Sea port of Tuapse has suspended fuel exports, and the local refinery has stopped oil processing after drone attacks on its infrastructure on November 2, Reuters reports, citing two industry sources and LSEG ship tracking data, UNN writes.

Details

Sources said that the Rosneft-controlled refinery, which exports most of its products, stopped oil processing the day after the strike due to damage to port infrastructure.

Before the attack, Tuapse was expected to increase oil product exports in November.

According to LSEG, three tankers were in the port during the attack to load oil, diesel fuel, and fuel oil.

As of Wednesday, all vessels had been moved away from the berths and anchored near the port, according to available data.

The export-oriented Tuapse plant, with a processing capacity of 240,000 barrels of oil per day, produces oil, fuel oil, vacuum gas oil, and high-sulfur diesel fuel. This refinery, which has also been repeatedly targeted by drones, mainly supplies products to China, Malaysia, Singapore, and Turkey, the publication writes.

