Russia's Tuapse port suspends fuel exports after drone attacks, refinery halted - Reuters

Russia's Black Sea port of Tuapse has suspended fuel exports, and the local refinery has stopped oil processing after drone attacks on its infrastructure on November 2, Reuters reports, citing two industry sources and LSEG ship tracking data, UNN writes.

Sources said that the Rosneft-controlled refinery, which exports most of its products, stopped oil processing the day after the strike due to damage to port infrastructure.

Before the attack, Tuapse was expected to increase oil product exports in November.

According to LSEG, three tankers were in the port during the attack to load oil, diesel fuel, and fuel oil.

As of Wednesday, all vessels had been moved away from the berths and anchored near the port, according to available data.

The export-oriented Tuapse plant, with a processing capacity of 240,000 barrels of oil per day, produces oil, fuel oil, vacuum gas oil, and high-sulfur diesel fuel. This refinery, which has also been repeatedly targeted by drones, mainly supplies products to China, Malaysia, Singapore, and Turkey, the publication writes.

