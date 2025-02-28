$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15457 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28093 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64516 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213421 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122410 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391651 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310529 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213708 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244198 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255083 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22658 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes
April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known
03:59 PM • 14671 views

03:59 PM • 14671 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled
05:58 PM • 13938 views

05:58 PM • 13938 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
April 4, 02:15 PM • 131548 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131548 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213421 views
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213421 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391651 views
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391651 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it
April 4, 06:14 AM • 254178 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254178 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310529 views
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero
07:44 PM • 2906 views

07:44 PM • 2906 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled
05:58 PM • 13967 views

05:58 PM • 13967 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45133 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon
April 4, 10:29 AM • 72040 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72040 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"
April 4, 10:08 AM • 57143 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57143 views
Attack on a tanker in the Singapore Strait: a crew member is injured

The chemical tanker BASSET in the Singapore Strait was hijacked by unknown persons, resulting in the injury of a crew member. The victim was evacuated, and local authorities tightened security in the region.

News of the World • February 28, 04:43 AM • 36333 views

The United States plans to provide India with F-35 fighters

The Trump administration has announced its intention to supply India with F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft. This became possible due to the strengthening of defense ties between the countries, despite India's previous dependence on Russian weapons.

News of the World • February 14, 02:23 AM • 28579 views

Ukraine's passport has risen to 30th place in the world ranking

Ukraine has improved its position in the Henley Passport Index 2025, rising to 30th place with 148 visa-free destinations. Singapore topped the ranking with access to 195 countries, ahead of Japan and European countries.

Society • January 8, 02:45 PM • 25253 views

Unusual accident in Los Angeles: two robots collide on video

At an intersection in Los Angeles, a collision occurred between a Waymo taxi robot and a Serve Robotics delivery robot. Both robots were not damaged and were able to continue driving after a short stop.

News of the World • January 1, 08:25 AM • 28602 views

Three people died in a bus accident in Norway: details

In Norway, a bus carrying foreign tourists went off the E10 highway and ended up in the water, killing three people. Among the passengers were citizens of 8 countries, 11 people were hospitalized, and the rescue operation is ongoing.

News of the World • December 26, 11:35 PM • 18357 views

Bitcoin grew in price amid MicroStrategy's plans to issue more shares

Bitcoin rose by 0. 32% after MicroStrategy announced plans to issue additional shares to buy cryptocurrency. The company has already acquired $561 million worth of tokens at an average price close to a record high.

Economy • December 26, 10:57 AM • 15542 views

Britain becomes the 12th member of the largest trade agreement after Brexit

The United Kingdom has joined the Trans-Pacific Trade Pact, which includes 11 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The country will have access to preferential trade terms with eight parties to the agreement.

News of the World • December 15, 12:54 AM • 19552 views

A dream come true: Indian world chess champion thanks Magnus Carlsen

Gukesh Dommaraju defeated China's Ding Liren and became the youngest world chess champion in history at the age of 18. The Indian prodigy received $2.5 million in prize money and became the second Indian champion after Anand.

Sports • December 13, 10:25 AM • 97817 views

Mass evacuation continues in the Philippines after volcanic eruption

A powerful eruption of the Kanlaon volcano began in the Philippines, causing a mass evacuation of 87,000 people. The authorities declared a danger zone within a 6 km radius and raised the alert level to the third level.

News of the World • December 10, 05:16 AM • 17727 views

US and UK impose sanctions on illegal trade in Russian gold

The United States and Britain have imposed sanctions against the illegal trade in Russian gold, which finances the war of the Russian Federation. The assets of those involved were frozen and a global smuggling network through Zimbabwe was exposed.

News of the World • December 9, 11:28 PM • 17501 views

Missi robot nurses will start working with patients at the National Hospital in Singapore

30 Missi nursing robots with a height of 1. 5 meters will be implemented at the National University Hospital of Singapore. Robots will be able to communicate in different languages, accompany patients, and provide information about medications.

News of the World • December 6, 09:05 AM • 15419 views

Thailand plans to legalize casinos: it can make it a competitor to Macau and Las Vegas

Thailand is preparing a bill to legalize casinos in 2025 to attract foreign investment. Annual gambling revenue is expected to reach $9.1 billion, making the country the third largest market in the world.

News of the World • November 15, 10:33 AM • 14690 views

After criticism, ARMA announces update of seized assets register

ARMA Head Olena Duma promises to launch a modernized register of seized assets in early 2025. The updated database will contain expanded information on property, funds and international cooperation.

Politics • November 1, 06:14 PM • 189811 views

Gold price breaks records: exceeds $2,700 per ounce for the first time

Gold hit a record high of $2711. 99 per ounce due to tensions in the Middle East and the US election. The weekly growth was 2%, and the yearly growth was over 30%, driven by expectations of a Fed rate cut.

Economy • October 18, 07:19 AM • 15163 views

Russia has increased the capacity of its shadow oil fleet by about 70% in a year despite Western sanctions - FT

The volume of Russian oil transported by the shadow fleet increased from 2. 4 to 4.1 million barrels per day. 70% of Russian marine oil is transported by poorly maintained and insufficiently insured tankers.

War • October 14, 08:59 AM • 16788 views

The last horse races: Singapore closes the only racetrack that has existed for 180 years

The last horse race was held in Singapore at the Turf Club racetrack, which had existed for 180 years. 120 hectares of land will be transferred to the state to meet the housing and recreation needs of the growing population.

News of the World • October 9, 03:27 PM • 14957 views

Assassination of Hamas leader Haniyeh in Tehran raises fears of Gaza conflict spreading to Middle East - Reuters

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran, prompting threats of Israeli retaliation. The assassination heightened concerns about the expansion of the Gaza conflict to the Middle East.

News of the World • July 31, 03:25 PM • 25707 views

Foreign direct investment in China fell to a record low in the first half of the year

FDI in China dropped to 498. 91 billion yuan in January-June 2024, a record drop. High-tech industries received 12.8% of investments, with Germany and Singapore being the main investors.

Economy • July 30, 07:25 AM • 24040 views

Vessels carrying Russian cargo were the main victims of Houthi attacks

19% of the ships attacked by Houthis in the Red Sea came from Russian ports. The rebels attacked ships with Russian cargo and crews, despite promises of safe passage.

War • July 26, 01:32 AM • 37901 views

Expensive even for the rich: which cities are recognized as the most expensive

According to a study by Julius Baer Group Ltd, Singapore remains the most expensive city in the world, followed by Hong Kong and London.

Economy • June 26, 05:40 AM • 28379 views

Ukraine will consider participating in a peace summit organized by Beijing-diplomat

According to the Ukrainian ambassador to Singapore, Kiev will consider participating in a Beijing-led peace summit with the participation of both warring parties, if the negotiations are based on "the rules and principles enshrined in the Charter (and) UN international law.

War • June 20, 03:26 PM • 24056 views

Iraq and Jordan refuse to sign joint communiqué on peace in Ukraine

Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.

Politics • June 16, 09:34 PM • 106240 views

Strengthening sanctions against Russia remains an urgent issue – the EU representative in KNIISE was shown foreign components in Russian missiles

According to Ruvin, the EU special representative was shown the wreckage and electronic components of ballistic and cruise missiles, attack and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles and other weapons used by the Russian Federation in war crimes against Ukraine.

War • June 10, 01:50 PM • 19041 views

Taiwan bans export of raw materials for explosives production to russia and belarus

Taiwan has banned the export of nitrocellulose products with a nitrogen content below 12. 2% to russia and belarus in order to eliminate loopholes in international export controls and prevent potential use in the production of weapons.

War • June 5, 11:01 AM • 20534 views

Thailand to join Swiss Peace Summit

Thailand will join the Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16.

War • June 5, 08:39 AM • 85188 views

More than three thousand foreign components have already been found in weapons used by the enemy to attack Ukraine

More than 3,000 foreign components from more than 30 countries, including Western and Asian countries, have been found in weapons used by Russia to attack Ukraine.

War • June 3, 12:57 PM • 18786 views
Strengthening export controls and sanctions against russia is the result of cooperation between British and Ukrainian experts

Since 2022, Conflict Armament Research (CAR) has published thirteen public reports outlining studies of various types of weapons used by Russia in Ukraine, including russian, Iranian and North Korean weapons systems.

Publications • June 3, 10:13 AM • 197611 views

107 countries and organizations will take part in the Peace Summit – Presidential Press Secretary

107 countries and organizations confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit initiated by Ukraine.

War • June 3, 09:52 AM • 36530 views

Ukraine allowed to hit Dutch F-16 targets in Russia

According to the Dutch Defense Minister, Ukraine will be allowed to use Dutch F-16 fighter jets to strike targets in Russia.

War • June 3, 09:13 AM • 22162 views

Zelensky arrives in the capital of the Philippines

Zelensky arrived in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, to personally invite President Ferdinand Marcos to a peace summit and call for regional leaders to participate, as well as announce Ukraine's plans to open an embassy in Manila this year.

Politics • June 3, 03:21 AM • 24961 views