The chemical tanker BASSET in the Singapore Strait was hijacked by unknown persons, resulting in the injury of a crew member. The victim was evacuated, and local authorities tightened security in the region.
The Trump administration has announced its intention to supply India with F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft. This became possible due to the strengthening of defense ties between the countries, despite India's previous dependence on Russian weapons.
Ukraine has improved its position in the Henley Passport Index 2025, rising to 30th place with 148 visa-free destinations. Singapore topped the ranking with access to 195 countries, ahead of Japan and European countries.
At an intersection in Los Angeles, a collision occurred between a Waymo taxi robot and a Serve Robotics delivery robot. Both robots were not damaged and were able to continue driving after a short stop.
In Norway, a bus carrying foreign tourists went off the E10 highway and ended up in the water, killing three people. Among the passengers were citizens of 8 countries, 11 people were hospitalized, and the rescue operation is ongoing.
Bitcoin rose by 0. 32% after MicroStrategy announced plans to issue additional shares to buy cryptocurrency. The company has already acquired $561 million worth of tokens at an average price close to a record high.
The United Kingdom has joined the Trans-Pacific Trade Pact, which includes 11 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The country will have access to preferential trade terms with eight parties to the agreement.
Gukesh Dommaraju defeated China's Ding Liren and became the youngest world chess champion in history at the age of 18. The Indian prodigy received $2.5 million in prize money and became the second Indian champion after Anand.
A powerful eruption of the Kanlaon volcano began in the Philippines, causing a mass evacuation of 87,000 people. The authorities declared a danger zone within a 6 km radius and raised the alert level to the third level.
The United States and Britain have imposed sanctions against the illegal trade in Russian gold, which finances the war of the Russian Federation. The assets of those involved were frozen and a global smuggling network through Zimbabwe was exposed.
30 Missi nursing robots with a height of 1. 5 meters will be implemented at the National University Hospital of Singapore. Robots will be able to communicate in different languages, accompany patients, and provide information about medications.
Thailand is preparing a bill to legalize casinos in 2025 to attract foreign investment. Annual gambling revenue is expected to reach $9.1 billion, making the country the third largest market in the world.
ARMA Head Olena Duma promises to launch a modernized register of seized assets in early 2025. The updated database will contain expanded information on property, funds and international cooperation.
Gold hit a record high of $2711. 99 per ounce due to tensions in the Middle East and the US election. The weekly growth was 2%, and the yearly growth was over 30%, driven by expectations of a Fed rate cut.
The volume of Russian oil transported by the shadow fleet increased from 2. 4 to 4.1 million barrels per day. 70% of Russian marine oil is transported by poorly maintained and insufficiently insured tankers.
The last horse race was held in Singapore at the Turf Club racetrack, which had existed for 180 years. 120 hectares of land will be transferred to the state to meet the housing and recreation needs of the growing population.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran, prompting threats of Israeli retaliation. The assassination heightened concerns about the expansion of the Gaza conflict to the Middle East.
FDI in China dropped to 498. 91 billion yuan in January-June 2024, a record drop. High-tech industries received 12.8% of investments, with Germany and Singapore being the main investors.
19% of the ships attacked by Houthis in the Red Sea came from Russian ports. The rebels attacked ships with Russian cargo and crews, despite promises of safe passage.
According to a study by Julius Baer Group Ltd, Singapore remains the most expensive city in the world, followed by Hong Kong and London.
According to the Ukrainian ambassador to Singapore, Kiev will consider participating in a Beijing-led peace summit with the participation of both warring parties, if the negotiations are based on "the rules and principles enshrined in the Charter (and) UN international law.
Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.
According to Ruvin, the EU special representative was shown the wreckage and electronic components of ballistic and cruise missiles, attack and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles and other weapons used by the Russian Federation in war crimes against Ukraine.
Taiwan has banned the export of nitrocellulose products with a nitrogen content below 12. 2% to russia and belarus in order to eliminate loopholes in international export controls and prevent potential use in the production of weapons.
Thailand will join the Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16.
More than 3,000 foreign components from more than 30 countries, including Western and Asian countries, have been found in weapons used by Russia to attack Ukraine.
Since 2022, Conflict Armament Research (CAR) has published thirteen public reports outlining studies of various types of weapons used by Russia in Ukraine, including russian, Iranian and North Korean weapons systems.
107 countries and organizations confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit initiated by Ukraine.
According to the Dutch Defense Minister, Ukraine will be allowed to use Dutch F-16 fighter jets to strike targets in Russia.
Zelensky arrived in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, to personally invite President Ferdinand Marcos to a peace summit and call for regional leaders to participate, as well as announce Ukraine's plans to open an embassy in Manila this year.