Iran released the seized tanker Talara, but without cargo - Bloomberg

An oil tanker seized by Iranian government forces last week has been released, but without the cargo that was on board the vessel. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The vessel's operating company, "Columbia Shipmanagement," stated that the crew of the tanker "Talara" is safe. The operator added that the vessel, which was carrying high-sulfur gas oil at the time of the seizure, is currently in ballast, meaning there is no cargo on board.

It is noted that such an incident occurred for the first time since April 2024. The new seizure of the vessel by Iran raised fears that Tehran would again attack merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz in response to the actions of Israel and its Western allies, Bloomberg writes.

But Iranian state media reported that the vessel was detained for unspecified violations.

Western military forces in the region reported that a helicopter boarded the "Talara," and after that, the vessel was taken to the Iranian coast.

"Columbia Shipmanagement" added that no charges have been brought against the vessel, its crew, managers, or owners, which leaves it unclear what claims were made against the vessel's crew by the Iranian side during its seizure.

Vessel tracking data collected by Bloomberg shows that the tanker left Iranian waters early Wednesday morning. Its draft is shallower, indicating that at least some of the oil on board has been removed.

Recall

On November 14, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized a tanker with petrochemical cargo en route to Singapore. The seizure took place in the Persian Gulf due to alleged violations of rules for transporting and carrying unauthorized cargo.