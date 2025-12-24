US Ambassador to NATO: "Negotiations are productive, but Russian attacks on Ukraine speak for themselves"

Matthew Whitaker, the United States Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, described the negotiations on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war as productive. He stated this in an interview with Fox News, as reported by UNN.

Details

At the same time, the American diplomat acknowledged that Russian attacks on Ukraine speak for themselves. He added that the US is currently trying to understand what the Kremlin might do to resolve the situation.

"Obviously, the past weekend, spending two or three days simultaneously in negotiations with both the Ukrainians and the Russians, was, as Steve Witkoff (Donald Trump's special representative - ed.) said, productive and constructive. But for now, the ball is in the Russians' court," - Whitaker stated.

He also noted that there are currently about four documents "on the table." This includes not only a 20-point peace plan with multilateral security guarantees, but also security guarantees from the US, a plan for economic growth and prosperity after the war ends and peace is achieved.

In addition, Whitaker added that Russia has never been willing to acknowledge the loss of millions of its military personnel.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time disclosed 20 points of the "basic document on ending the war."