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Naftogaz and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed to diplomats from 31 countries the consequences of attacks on "Druzhba"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1438 views

Representatives of the G7 and the EU were presented with evidence of damage to the oil pipeline due to Russian shelling. Experts showed technical details and a plan for restoring the facilities.

Naftogaz and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed to diplomats from 31 countries the consequences of attacks on "Druzhba"

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, together with Naftogaz Group, held a briefing for representatives of foreign diplomatic missions on the consequences of Russian attacks on the infrastructure of the Druzhba oil pipeline, UNN reports with reference to Naftogaz.

Details

The event was attended by representatives of 31 countries, including G7 states and European partners of Ukraine. Among the participants were ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Ukraine.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Yevhen Perebyinis and Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" Serhiy Koretskyi addressed the participants.

Not a delegation - MFA says that a group of Hungarians sent in connection with "Druzhba" arrived in Ukraine without official status11.03.26, 14:40 • 2957 views

We want international partners to have a full understanding of the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Just today, we all witnessed another massive missile and drone attack on many regions of Ukraine and Kyiv. Despite this, Ukraine remains a reliable partner in ensuring Europe's energy security. That is why we initiated today's meeting to highlight the real situation regarding the restoration of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

- said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Yevhen Perebyinis.

During the briefing, Naftogaz Group specialists presented diplomats with technical information about the state of the infrastructure after the shelling of the Druzhba oil pipeline. To provide embassies with the most complete picture of events, materials directly from the scene of the shelling were demonstrated. They clearly show the technical damage caused by the attack, its consequences for the operation of the system, and the measures necessary to restore the damaged facilities.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has carried out more than 400 attacks on Naftogaz Group facilities. In 2026 alone, more than 30 shellings have already been recorded. In particular, the attack on January 27 on the infrastructure of the Druzhba oil pipeline caused significant damage. We have already provided partners with technical information regarding the consequences of this strike, and during this meeting, we were able to show more detailed materials from the scene and explain the challenges our specialists face. Restoring such infrastructure is a complex technological process that requires time, specialized equipment, and constant work of teams even under threats.

- said Serhiy Koretskyi, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

Naftogaz Group, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, continues to inform international partners about the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and about the work on restoring damaged facilities.

Orban sends delegation to Ukraine over damage to Druzhba oil pipeline12.03.26, 17:18 • 4836 views

Antonina Tumanova

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