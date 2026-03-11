Not a delegation - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that a group of Hungarians sent in connection with "Friendship" arrived in Ukraine without official status

A group of Hungarian citizens who arrived in Ukraine cannot be correctly called a "delegation"; they do not have official status, nor do they have planned official meetings, said Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi to journalists, UNN reports.

We know that this morning a group of Hungarian citizens entered the territory of Ukraine under the general rules for all citizens of the Schengen area, using visa-free travel. Any individuals for tourist purposes can enter Ukraine from Schengen countries in this way. On the territory of Ukraine, this group of people does not have official status or planned official meetings, so it is definitely incorrect to call them a "delegation". - said Foreign Ministry spokesman Tykhyi.

He emphasized that "citizens of other states who respect Ukraine and adhere to general rules of visiting, including for tourist purposes, can stay on the territory of Ukraine."

Addition

Earlier, it was reported that a Hungarian delegation had left for Ukraine to inspect the condition of the Druzhba oil pipeline. The head of the delegation, State Secretary of the country's Ministry of Energy Gábor Csepek, first announced that he had arrived at the border, and then that he was heading to Kyiv.