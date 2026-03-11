$43.860.0351.040.33
01:06 PM
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
09:10 AM
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
08:06 AM
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
07:44 AM
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Not a delegation - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that a group of Hungarians sent in connection with "Friendship" arrived in Ukraine without official status

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

MFA spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi stated that the Hungarians entered as tourists under the visa-free regime. These citizens currently have no official meetings or delegation status.

Not a delegation - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that a group of Hungarians sent in connection with "Friendship" arrived in Ukraine without official status

A group of Hungarian citizens who arrived in Ukraine cannot be correctly called a "delegation"; they do not have official status, nor do they have planned official meetings, said Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi to journalists, UNN reports.

We know that this morning a group of Hungarian citizens entered the territory of Ukraine under the general rules for all citizens of the Schengen area, using visa-free travel. Any individuals for tourist purposes can enter Ukraine from Schengen countries in this way. On the territory of Ukraine, this group of people does not have official status or planned official meetings, so it is definitely incorrect to call them a "delegation".

- said Foreign Ministry spokesman Tykhyi.

He emphasized that "citizens of other states who respect Ukraine and adhere to general rules of visiting, including for tourist purposes, can stay on the territory of Ukraine."

Addition

Earlier, it was reported that a Hungarian delegation had left for Ukraine to inspect the condition of the Druzhba oil pipeline. The head of the delegation, State Secretary of the country's Ministry of Energy Gábor Csepek, first announced that he had arrived at the border, and then that he was heading to Kyiv.

Julia Shramko

Politics
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Hungary
Ukraine
Kyiv