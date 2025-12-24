$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
08:22 AM • 3570 views
Publications
Exclusives
Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1470 views

Ukrenergo confirmed the introduction of emergency power outages in several regions due to the consequences of Russian attacks. Previously published blackout schedules are currently not in effect.

Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regions

Ukrenergo confirmed the introduction of emergency power outages "in several regions," citing the consequences of Russian attacks as the reason, and said that schedules are not in effect, UNN reports.

Emergency power outages have been implemented in several regions of Ukraine. The reason for the increased restrictions is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities.

- Ukrenergo reported.

As noted, "previously published blackout schedules in regions where emergency outages have been applied are currently not in effect." "Energy workers are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible," the statement said.

"Emergency outages will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Ukrainians were urged: "If you have electricity now, please use it sparingly."

A number of regions switched to emergency power outages24.12.25, 10:49 • 950 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine