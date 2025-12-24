Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regions
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo confirmed the introduction of emergency power outages in several regions due to the consequences of Russian attacks. Previously published blackout schedules are currently not in effect.
Emergency power outages have been implemented in several regions of Ukraine. The reason for the increased restrictions is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities.
As noted, "previously published blackout schedules in regions where emergency outages have been applied are currently not in effect." "Energy workers are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible," the statement said.
"Emergency outages will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes," Ukrenergo emphasized.
Ukrainians were urged: "If you have electricity now, please use it sparingly."
