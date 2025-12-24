Number of regions switched to emergency power outages
On the morning of December 24, emergency power outages were introduced in Sumy and Poltava regions. The reason was damage to the energy system as a result of the Russian army's attack.
Emergency power outages were introduced in a number of regions on the morning of December 24, writes UNN with reference to data from local energy companies.
"Dear electricity consumers! By order of NEC "Ukrenergo", emergency shutdown schedules have been introduced in Sumy region for 10 queues. The reason is damage to the energy system as a result of the attack by the Russian army," Sumyoblenergo reported.
Poltavaoblenergo noted: "At 10:23, a command was received from NEC "Ukrenergo" to apply emergency shutdown schedules for 10 queues."
