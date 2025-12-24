$42.100.05
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Due to Russian attacks, new power outages in 5 regions, round-the-clock blackout schedules throughout Ukraine - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1926 views

During the night, the enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions, leading to new power outages in Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions. Today, hourly blackout schedules and power restrictions for industry and business are applied in all regions of Ukraine until 23:59.

Due to Russian attacks, new power outages in 5 regions, round-the-clock blackout schedules throughout Ukraine - Ministry of Energy

Russia again attacked energy facilities in several regions overnight, with new power outages in 5 regions. Today, hourly shutdown schedules and power restrictions for industry and business are in effect until 11:59 PM in all regions of Ukraine, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Consequences of enemy shelling

"The situation in the energy system remains difficult. Energy workers continue to eliminate the consequences of yesterday's and previous massive missile and drone attacks. Work is ongoing around the clock," the Ministry of Energy reported.

"During the night, the enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions. As a result, as of this morning, there are new power outages in Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions," Ukrenergo reported.

Repair crews of regional power distribution companies, as stated, are working to restore damaged equipment as soon as possible.

Shutdown schedules

"Due to yesterday's and previous massive missile and drone attacks on the energy system, consumption restriction measures are being forcibly applied throughout the day in all regions of Ukraine today: consumption restriction schedules for industry and business, and hourly shutdowns for all categories of consumers," Ukrenergo reported.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators. 

You can view the power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine on the UNN website.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Consumption

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption remains high. Today, December 24, as of 8:00 AM, its level was the same as at this time on the previous working day. On December 23, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 2.4% lower than the maximum of the previous day. The reason for the changes is the application of a larger volume of restriction measures due to a massive missile and drone attack.

"In all regions of Ukraine, there is currently a need for economical energy consumption. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances as much as possible. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours - after 11:00 PM. Economical electricity consumption will contribute to a shorter duration of forced outages," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 13.16 m. This is sufficient to meet the station's needs," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Julia Shramko

