Kate Hawley created the world of "Frankenstein" and won an Oscar for Best Costume Design

Costume designer Kate Hawley received an Oscar in the "Best Costume Design" category for her work on the film Frankenstein. Her costumes were noted for combining artistic precision, atmosphere, and a deep understanding of the characters, which created a unique visual world for the film, UNN reports.

Details

This year, the nominees also included Deborah Lynn Scott (Avatar: Fire and Ash), Małgosia Turzańska (Hamnet), Miyako Bellizzi (Marty Supreme), and Ruth E. Carter (Sinners).

The Academy Awards jury evaluates not only the aesthetics of the costumes but also their conceptual integrity - from historical and cultural accuracy to high technical skill. In such films, the characters' clothing becomes an important means of revealing their personalities and complements the overall visual style of the picture.

Recall

Earlier, we wrote that 75-year-old actress Amy Madigan beat Elle Fanning and other competitors at the 98th Academy Awards. The actress received a statuette for Best Supporting Actress.

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