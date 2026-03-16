Kate Hawley created the world of "Frankenstein" and won an Oscar for Best Costume Design

$44.1650.96
ukenru
Exclusive
March 15, 06:40 PM • 11330 views
Horoscope for March 16 - 22 - when the new astrological year begins
March 15, 05:46 PM • 26122 views
Israel prepares for a large-scale military campaign against Iran lasting three weeks - CNN
March 15, 01:39 PM • 24021 views
France votes in local elections - the result could influence the battle for the Élysée Palace
March 15, 10:18 AM • 32602 views
Kyiv imposed sanctions against those involved in the production of "Kometa" and "Oreshnik", as well as Russian Paralympians
March 15, 12:18 AM • 60026 views
The last person we need help from is Zelenskyy - Trump
March 14, 06:43 PM • 56493 views
EU extends personal sanctions for aggression against Ukraine for another six months
March 14, 06:22 PM • 46384 views
Netanyahu initiated talks with Zelenskyy to discuss cooperation on intercepting Iranian drones - Media
March 14, 04:51 PM • 36581 views
Naftogaz and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed to diplomats from 31 countries the consequences of attacks on "Druzhba"Photo
Exclusive
March 14, 02:30 PM • 71800 views
Ukrainian Volunteer Day: The Story of Soldier Mykola Volokhov
March 14, 01:14 PM • 68389 views
Benefits and harms of pineapple – what everyone should know
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
1.2m/s
73%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran receives military aid from Russia and China to fight the US - Foreign Minister AraghchiMarch 15, 04:26 PM • 8950 views
Iran "inflates its value" with statements about cooperation with Russia and China - Center for Countering DisinformationMarch 15, 05:04 PM • 11205 views
Canada and Northern European countries agree on joint military productionMarch 15, 05:23 PM • 12145 views
Putin never wanted to end the war with Ukraine - ZelenskyyMarch 15, 06:29 PM • 5434 views
New Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei is being treated at Putin's residence after US and Israeli strikes - mediaMarch 15, 07:37 PM • 7122 views
Publications
Ukrainian Volunteer Day: The Story of Soldier Mykola Volokhov
Exclusive
March 14, 02:30 PM • 71800 views
Benefits and harms of pineapple – what everyone should knowMarch 14, 01:14 PM • 68389 views
Top 10 healthy snack recipesMarch 14, 09:04 AM • 51675 views
Top 5 comedies for an evening that will make you laugh non-stopVideoMarch 13, 08:08 PM • 61545 views
Spring avitaminosis - how to recognize it and which specialist to consultPhotoMarch 13, 04:17 PM • 65608 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Bloggers
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner denied sex tape conspiracyMarch 15, 10:00 AM • 28086 views
Reuters investigation reveals Banksy's real nameMarch 14, 12:47 PM • 33021 views
"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duetVideoMarch 13, 09:04 PM • 39596 views
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off Oscar weekend at a party in Beverly HillsMarch 13, 07:15 PM • 34188 views
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhotoMarch 13, 12:24 PM • 48067 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Hand grenade
Boeing P-8 Poseidon

Kate Hawley created the world of "Frankenstein" and won an Oscar for Best Costume Design

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

Artist Kate Hawley won thanks to the visual style of the film Frankenstein. She beat out competitors from the films Avatar, Hamnet, and The Sinners.

Kate Hawley created the world of "Frankenstein" and won an Oscar for Best Costume Design

Costume designer Kate Hawley received an Oscar in the "Best Costume Design" category for her work on the film Frankenstein. Her costumes were noted for combining artistic precision, atmosphere, and a deep understanding of the characters, which created a unique visual world for the film, UNN reports.

Details

This year, the nominees also included Deborah Lynn Scott (Avatar: Fire and Ash), Małgosia Turzańska (Hamnet), Miyako Bellizzi (Marty Supreme), and Ruth E. Carter (Sinners).

The Academy Awards jury evaluates not only the aesthetics of the costumes but also their conceptual integrity - from historical and cultural accuracy to high technical skill. In such films, the characters' clothing becomes an important means of revealing their personalities and complements the overall visual style of the picture.

Recall

Earlier, we wrote that 75-year-old actress Amy Madigan beat Elle Fanning and other competitors at the 98th Academy Awards. The actress received a statuette for Best Supporting Actress.

Oscars 2026 – when and where the winners of the main film award of the year will be announced and where to watch in Ukraine15.03.26, 13:23 • 5150 views

Stanislav Karmazin

CultureNews of the World
Film