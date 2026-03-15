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Oscars 2026 – when and where the winners of the main film award of the year will be announced and where to watch in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 834 views

The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15 in Los Angeles, hosted by Conan O'Brien. In Ukraine, the live broadcast will be shown by Suspilne Kultura TV channel.

Oscars 2026 – when and where the winners of the main film award of the year will be announced and where to watch in Ukraine

On Sunday, March 15, the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will announce the winners of the 98th Academy Awards. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official website of the event.

Details

The ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles and will honor films released in 2025.

The broadcast will begin live on ABC and will also be available on the Hulu platform. The show starts at 7:00 PM local time (2:00 AM Kyiv time), and the official live red carpet broadcast will begin half an hour before that.

The host of the 98th ceremony will be American comedian and TV presenter Conan O'Brien. The festivities will be broadcast in more than 200 countries worldwide.

What is known about the 2026 Academy Awards

The Academy announced the nominees for the 2026 Oscars on January 22. Awards will be presented in a total of 24 categories. The final stage of voting by Academy members ended on March 5, after which the organizers proceeded directly to preparing for the awards ceremony.

Among the main contenders for the 2026 Academy Award in the "Best Actor" category are Leonardo DiCaprio for his role in "One Battle After Another," Ethan Hawke for "Blue Moon," Timothée Chalamet for "Marty Supreme. Genius of Combinations," Michael B. Jordan for "Sinners," and Wagner Moura for "Secret Agent."

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In the "Best Picture" category, the main nominees include "Bugonia," "F1: The Movie," "Hamnet," "Marty Supreme. Genius of Combinations," "One Battle After Another," "Frankenstein," "Secret Agent," "Sentimental Value," "Sinners," and "Train in Dreams." Emma Stone for "Bugonia," Jessie Buckley for "Hamnet," Rose Byrne for "If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You," Kate Hudson for "Love Song," and Renate Reinsve for "Sentimental Value" are vying for Best Actress.

In the "Best Supporting Actress" category, Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas are nominated for their roles in "Sentimental Value," Amy Madigan for her role in "Weapon," Wunmi Mosaku for her performance in "Sinners," and Teyana Taylor for her role in "One Battle After Another."

Among the contenders for the Best Supporting Actor award are Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn ("One Battle After Another"), Jacob Elordi ("Frankenstein"), Delroy Lindo ("Sinners"), and Stellan Skarsgård ("Sentimental Value").

Paul Thomas Anderson for "One Battle After Another," Ryan Coogler for "Sinners," Josh Safdie for "Marty Supreme. Genius of Combinations," Joachim Trier for "Sentimental Value," and Chloé Zhao for "Hamnet" will compete for the "Best Director" award.

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In the "Best International Feature Film" category, the nominated films include "It Was Just an Accident," "Sentimental Value," "Syrat," "Secret Agent," and "The Voice of Hind Rajab."

Where and when to watch the awards ceremony in Ukraine

In Ukraine, the "Oscar-2026" ceremony can be watched live on the "Suspilne Kultura" TV channel or online on the website.

According to Kyiv time, the broadcast will take place as follows:

• at 23:00, the pre-show will begin;

• at 00:30, the red carpet show will start;

• at 01:00, the awards ceremony itself will begin.

The event will be commented on by actor Oleksiy Hnatkovskyi.

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