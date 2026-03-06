A famous actor will comment on the "Oscar-2026" in Ukraine

On the night of March 15-16, Ukrainian viewers will be able to watch the live broadcast of the Academy Awards ceremony on the Suspilne Kultura TV channel. The event will be commented on by theater and film actor and director Oleksiy Hnatkovsky, and the Ukrainian translation will be provided by simultaneous interpreters Yuriy Mazur and Lyudmyla Dyachenko, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne Kultura.

Details

Oleksiy Hnatkovsky will also host the pre-show, which will precede the main part of the ceremony. The live broadcast will be translated into Ukrainian by simultaneous interpreters Yuriy Mazur and Lyudmyla Dyachenko. They have significant experience working both in Ukraine and abroad, including cooperation with international organizations and work at various film festivals. For viewers with hearing impairments, sign language translation will be available throughout the broadcast. It will be provided by Suspilne's interpreters — Anfisa Khudashova and Lada Sokolyuk.

The pre-show will begin at 11:00 PM. The red carpet broadcast will start at 12:30 AM, and the awards ceremony itself at 01:00 AM. Suspilne Kultura TV channel holds exclusive rights to broadcast the Academy Awards in Ukraine until 2028 inclusive. This means that this broadcaster will also air the anniversary, hundredth ceremony. This year's event will be hosted for the second time in a row by the famous American TV presenter, comedian, and producer Conan O'Brien — an Emmy Award winner.

This year, the film "Sinners" received the most nominations — the film is presented in 16 categories at once. Thus, the picture surpassed the previous record, which was long held by the films "All About Eve", "Titanic" and "La La Land", which at one time had 14 nominations each. At the same time, actor Timothée Chalamet became the youngest performer to be nominated three times for an Oscar in the "Best Actor" category since Marlon Brando. The organizers of the award also announced that only two of the five songs vying for the award will be performed during the ceremony. These are the compositions "Golden" from the animated film "K-Pop Demon Hunters" and "I Lied to You" from the film "Sinners".

This decision was explained by television broadcast restrictions and the updated show format. At the same time, the documentary work of Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov "2000 Meters to Andriivka" did not make it to the list of nominees this year. Instead, the film "Mr. Nobody Against Putin" is presented in this category. The film tells the story of teacher Pavlo Talankin from a mining town near the Ural Mountains, who records the lives of his students and at the same time documents the influence of the Russian authorities on the formation of public opinion during the Russian-Ukrainian war.

