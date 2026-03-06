A famous actor will comment on the "Oscar-2026" in Ukraine

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
11:07 PM • 7796 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 17761 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 23522 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 52613 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 92629 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 49740 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 44148 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 70629 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 26564 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 50239 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Germany seeks to reduce energy dependence on the US through gas purchases from CanadaMarch 5, 06:43 PM • 5840 views
Trump said he would "fully support" Kurds who started an uprising in IranMarch 5, 06:47 PM • 6348 views
Ukraine will continue the diplomatic process when American partners are ready to work as agreed - ZelenskyyMarch 5, 06:50 PM • 7192 views
Iran says it is ready to resist any US ground invasion and sees no reason for negotiationsMarch 5, 07:09 PM • 5606 views
No oil tanker passed through the Strait of Hormuz today - MediaMarch 5, 07:35 PM • 5050 views
Publications
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 26833 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 56645 views
Exclusive

March 5, 11:33 AM • 70629 views
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 70629 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 79389 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 79115 views
UNN Lite
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUI02:40 AM • 1830 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 11725 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 14672 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 36080 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 42897 views
A famous actor will comment on the "Oscar-2026" in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

The live broadcast of the Oscar ceremony in Ukraine will be shown by "Suspilne Kultura" on the night of March 15-16. The event will be commented on by actor Oleksiy Hnatkovsky, with translation provided by Yuriy Mazur and Lyudmyla Dyachenko.

A famous actor will comment on the "Oscar-2026" in Ukraine

On the night of March 15-16, Ukrainian viewers will be able to watch the live broadcast of the Academy Awards ceremony on the Suspilne Kultura TV channel. The event will be commented on by theater and film actor and director Oleksiy Hnatkovsky, and the Ukrainian translation will be provided by simultaneous interpreters Yuriy Mazur and Lyudmyla Dyachenko, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne Kultura.

Details

Oleksiy Hnatkovsky will also host the pre-show, which will precede the main part of the ceremony. The live broadcast will be translated into Ukrainian by simultaneous interpreters Yuriy Mazur and Lyudmyla Dyachenko. They have significant experience working both in Ukraine and abroad, including cooperation with international organizations and work at various film festivals. For viewers with hearing impairments, sign language translation will be available throughout the broadcast. It will be provided by Suspilne's interpreters — Anfisa Khudashova and Lada Sokolyuk.

The pre-show will begin at 11:00 PM. The red carpet broadcast will start at 12:30 AM, and the awards ceremony itself at 01:00 AM. Suspilne Kultura TV channel holds exclusive rights to broadcast the Academy Awards in Ukraine until 2028 inclusive. This means that this broadcaster will also air the anniversary, hundredth ceremony. This year's event will be hosted for the second time in a row by the famous American TV presenter, comedian, and producer Conan O'Brien — an Emmy Award winner.

This year, the film "Sinners" received the most nominations — the film is presented in 16 categories at once. Thus, the picture surpassed the previous record, which was long held by the films "All About Eve", "Titanic" and "La La Land", which at one time had 14 nominations each. At the same time, actor Timothée Chalamet became the youngest performer to be nominated three times for an Oscar in the "Best Actor" category since Marlon Brando. The organizers of the award also announced that only two of the five songs vying for the award will be performed during the ceremony. These are the compositions "Golden" from the animated film "K-Pop Demon Hunters" and "I Lied to You" from the film "Sinners".

This decision was explained by television broadcast restrictions and the updated show format. At the same time, the documentary work of Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov "2000 Meters to Andriivka" did not make it to the list of nominees this year. Instead, the film "Mr. Nobody Against Putin" is presented in this category. The film tells the story of teacher Pavlo Talankin from a mining town near the Ural Mountains, who records the lives of his students and at the same time documents the influence of the Russian authorities on the formation of public opinion during the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The organizers of the Academy Awards announced the names of new star hosts for the 98th awards ceremony27.02.26, 03:15 • 8169 views

Stanislav Karmazin

