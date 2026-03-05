No oil tanker passed through the Strait of Hormuz today - Media

$43.720.26
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
05:39 PM • 12601 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
March 5, 12:41 PM • 35296 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 66909 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 42704 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
March 5, 12:00 PM • 40037 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
March 5, 11:33 AM • 64085 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
March 5, 08:05 AM • 25054 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 48516 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 78799 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 73725 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 31323 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 47370 views
Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - APPhotoMarch 5, 01:04 PM • 46564 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhoto02:41 PM • 18770 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhoto02:41 PM • 18846 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 47459 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
March 5, 11:33 AM • 64085 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 73809 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 75087 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Giorgia Meloni
Oleh Kiper
Rafael Grossi
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Germany
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhoto06:11 PM • 3864 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideo03:38 PM • 9690 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 31386 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 40564 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 55707 views
Brent Crude

No oil tanker passed through the Strait of Hormuz today - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Not a single oil tanker passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, compared to 65 vessels before the war. President Trump has pledged to provide marine insurance and naval escort.

No oil tanker passed through the Strait of Hormuz today - Media

The war in the Middle East appears to have completely halted the flow of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. According to S&P Global Commodities at Sea data provided to CNN, no oil tankers passed through this crucial waterway on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The publication notes that this is fewer than the three oil and chemical tankers that passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.

Stock markets fall and oil prices surge amid Middle East conflict - Media05.03.26, 18:40 • 3176 views

For comparison, on February 27, the last day before the war began, with attacks on ships and the cessation of marine insurance policies, 65 oil and chemical vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

"You see the strait being blocked. It's difficult for ships to enter or exit," an oil industry representative told CNN today.

President Donald Trump has pledged to provide marine insurance and naval escort for ships in the Persian Gulf.

Trump stated that the US Navy would escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz03.03.26, 22:42 • 8260 views

An industry representative called Trump's statement "a step in the right direction" but warned that further action was needed to restore confidence.

"The market needs a lot more details," the official said.

According to S&P, no tankers carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) have passed through the Strait of Hormuz since Sunday.

On a normal day before the war, several tankers carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) passed through this waterway.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World