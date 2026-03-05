No oil tanker passed through the Strait of Hormuz today - Media

The war in the Middle East appears to have completely halted the flow of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. According to S&P Global Commodities at Sea data provided to CNN, no oil tankers passed through this crucial waterway on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The publication notes that this is fewer than the three oil and chemical tankers that passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.

Stock markets fall and oil prices surge amid Middle East conflict - Media

For comparison, on February 27, the last day before the war began, with attacks on ships and the cessation of marine insurance policies, 65 oil and chemical vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

"You see the strait being blocked. It's difficult for ships to enter or exit," an oil industry representative told CNN today.

President Donald Trump has pledged to provide marine insurance and naval escort for ships in the Persian Gulf.

Trump stated that the US Navy would escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz

An industry representative called Trump's statement "a step in the right direction" but warned that further action was needed to restore confidence.

"The market needs a lot more details," the official said.

According to S&P, no tankers carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) have passed through the Strait of Hormuz since Sunday.

On a normal day before the war, several tankers carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) passed through this waterway.