Stock markets fall and oil prices surge amid Middle East conflict - Media

Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
12:39 PM • 40156 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
12:11 PM • 33030 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 33502 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 52494 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 22937 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 46259 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 76436 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 97616 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 83058 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine reacted to Russia's transfer of captured Ukrainians to Hungary - the Coordination Headquarters called for not making soldiers a "bargaining chip"
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteering
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked
Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - AP
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easier
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 52494 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yield
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Andriy Sybiha
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Qatar
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years old
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteering
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny Blanco
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in London
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problems
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Brent Crude

Stock markets fall and oil prices surge amid Middle East conflict - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Oil prices surged to their highest level since mid-2024, causing the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq indices to fall. The US dollar strengthened, and Treasury yields rose.

Stock markets fall and oil prices surge amid Middle East conflict - Media

Oil prices surged on Thursday, sparking concerns in the stock market amid the escalating war in the Middle East, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 601 points, or 1.24%, resuming its decline after stocks closed higher on Wednesday. The S&P 500 index fell 0.5%, and the high-tech Nasdaq index fell 0.2%.

Oil prices jumped to their highest level since mid-2024. WTI crude oil prices rose 5.5% to $78.80 per barrel. Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, rose 3.96% to $84.62 per barrel.

The US dollar strengthened against other major currencies, driven by investors seeking safe-haven assets. The dollar index rose 1.7% this week.

Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians02.03.26, 15:33 • 21073 views

Treasury yields rose as investors sold bonds and assessed the potential inflationary impact of rising oil prices. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes reached 4.13%, the highest level in three weeks.

Wall Street's fear index, the VIX, jumped 10%. According to CNN's Fear & Greed Index, fear was the driving force in the markets.

"We are not yet seeing any signs of de-escalation, and oil prices continue to rise," said Jim Reid, head of global macroeconomic research at Deutsche Bank, in his report.

Antonina Tumanova

Energy
Nasdaq
Deutsche Bank