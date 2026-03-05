Ukraine reacted to Russia's transfer of captured Ukrainians to Hungary - coordination headquarters called not to make soldiers a "bargaining chip"

$43.720.26
March 4, 08:04 PM
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Publications
Exclusives
The cost of transporting American oil to Asia has risen to a historical highMarch 4, 10:34 PM • 6814 views
Ten European countries will develop joint plans for population evacuation in case of war with RussiaMarch 4, 11:15 PM • 7480 views
US approves construction of first new generation commercial nuclear reactor in yearsMarch 4, 11:53 PM • 12904 views
US and Iran may have held secret talks behind Israel's back, Netanyahu demands explanationMarch 5, 12:14 AM • 6938 views
China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf War04:30 AM • 28053 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 34606 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 53518 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 60138 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 47425 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 46645 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Karoline Leavitt
Mark Carney
United States
Iran
Ukraine
White House
Israel
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 19072 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 35328 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 39727 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 46919 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 50683 views
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Financial Times

Ukraine reacted to Russia's transfer of captured Ukrainians to Hungary - coordination headquarters called not to make soldiers a "bargaining chip"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3274 views

The Coordination Headquarters condemns the transfer of two captured Ukrainians to Hungary, considering it a Russian provocation and a violation of the Geneva Conventions. Ukraine demands information about the health of the prisoners and access to them.

Ukraine reacted to Russia's transfer of captured Ukrainians to Hungary - coordination headquarters called not to make soldiers a "bargaining chip"

Russia's transfer of two captured Ukrainians to the Hungarian side is a gross violation of international humanitarian law, the Coordination Headquarters for Prisoners of War stated on Thursday, writes UNN.

The Coordination Headquarters for Prisoners of War condemns the act of transferring Ukrainian citizens between Hungary and the aggressor country and considers it a Russian provocation. Its goal is to once again attack the Geneva Conventions and international law, and it is also an attempt to worsen relations between two European countries within the framework of Russia's hybrid aggression against Europe.

- stated in the statement of the Coordination Headquarters.

At the same time, the headquarters noted, "supporting Moscow's war crimes, manipulating the lives of Ukrainian prisoners of war can be regarded by international courts as participation in unprovoked aggression against Ukraine."

We call on all those involved in this provocation to abandon illegal intentions and not to make Ukrainian servicemen, who were captured by Russia as a result of the aggression, a bargaining chip.

- stated in the announcement.

At the same time, the Coordination Headquarters demands "to provide comprehensive information on the health status of captured Ukrainian citizens and to enable authorized representatives of Ukraine to visit our Defenders."

The Coordination Headquarters stated that it is constantly working to return home and rescue all citizens of Ukraine, as well as persons with dual citizenship, from Russian captivity.

As indicated by the Coordination Headquarters, in 2023, 11 Ukrainian citizens were already transferred from Russia to Hungary without Ukraine's consent.

Addition

Earlier, Russian media reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would release two alleged Hungarian citizens, who had previously been mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from captivity.

Putin will release two Hungarians, previously mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from captivity. They will leave Russia with Szijjártó - Russian media04.03.26, 18:47 • 7382 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Hungary
Ukraine