Ukraine reacted to Russia's transfer of captured Ukrainians to Hungary - coordination headquarters called not to make soldiers a "bargaining chip"

Russia's transfer of two captured Ukrainians to the Hungarian side is a gross violation of international humanitarian law, the Coordination Headquarters for Prisoners of War stated on Thursday, writes UNN.

The Coordination Headquarters for Prisoners of War condemns the act of transferring Ukrainian citizens between Hungary and the aggressor country and considers it a Russian provocation. Its goal is to once again attack the Geneva Conventions and international law, and it is also an attempt to worsen relations between two European countries within the framework of Russia's hybrid aggression against Europe. - stated in the statement of the Coordination Headquarters.

At the same time, the headquarters noted, "supporting Moscow's war crimes, manipulating the lives of Ukrainian prisoners of war can be regarded by international courts as participation in unprovoked aggression against Ukraine."

We call on all those involved in this provocation to abandon illegal intentions and not to make Ukrainian servicemen, who were captured by Russia as a result of the aggression, a bargaining chip. - stated in the announcement.

At the same time, the Coordination Headquarters demands "to provide comprehensive information on the health status of captured Ukrainian citizens and to enable authorized representatives of Ukraine to visit our Defenders."

The Coordination Headquarters stated that it is constantly working to return home and rescue all citizens of Ukraine, as well as persons with dual citizenship, from Russian captivity.

As indicated by the Coordination Headquarters, in 2023, 11 Ukrainian citizens were already transferred from Russia to Hungary without Ukraine's consent.

Earlier, Russian media reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would release two alleged Hungarian citizens, who had previously been mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from captivity.

Putin will release two Hungarians, previously mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from captivity. They will leave Russia with Szijjártó - Russian media