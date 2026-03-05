Ten European countries will develop joint plans for population evacuation in case of war with Russia

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
08:04 PM • 6102 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
07:36 PM • 14727 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 26554 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 36712 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 26271 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 29938 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 55380 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 80042 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 67258 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 68844 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.7m/s
77%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Missiles and 'Shaheds' from Iran must not destroy lives - Zelenskyy spoke with the King of JordanMarch 4, 01:27 PM • 6444 views
One of the world's largest LNG exporters, QatarEnergy, declared force majeure amid Iranian attacksMarch 4, 01:28 PM • 5854 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 12488 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 20025 views
Iran strikes US and British ships carrying cargo for Israel - IRGCMarch 4, 05:01 PM • 5970 views
Publications
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 20087 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 26558 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 36716 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 36609 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 36250 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Karoline Leavitt
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
United States
White House
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 12536 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 27067 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 34864 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 42320 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 46179 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Ten European countries will develop joint plans for population evacuation in case of war with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 0 views

Ten Northern European countries, including Germany and Poland, have agreed to prepare for cross-border civilian evacuation. This decision was made based on Ukraine's experience to minimize chaos and protect citizens in the event of aggression.

Ten European countries will develop joint plans for population evacuation in case of war with Russia

Sweden has officially announced an agreement between ten Nordic countries to prepare for a large-scale cross-border evacuation of civilians in the event of armed conflict. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Germany, Poland, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, as well as the Baltic countries - Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - joined the initiative. The main goal of the agreement is to create clear logistical routes, humanitarian corridors and common border control rules to minimize chaos and ensure the protection of citizens in case of aggression from the Kremlin.

Ukraine's experience as a basis for civilian protection strategy

The Swedish Ministry of Defense emphasized that the decision on joint planning is based on a detailed analysis of migration processes provoked by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

German intelligence accuses Russia of concealing the true economic cost of the war04.03.26, 15:56 • 5234 views

European leaders concluded that organized movement of people is a critically important factor that allows armed forces to effectively conduct defense without exposing civilians to mortal danger. The experience of recent years has shown that temporary evacuation of the population from frontline areas is the only way to save lives and ensure the stability of the state during a protracted war.

Organization of humanitarian corridors and border control

The joint work of the ten countries will cover the resolution of technical and legal issues that arise during the mass movement of people across state borders.

German AfD party likely exposes NATO's weaknesses to Russian intelligence28.02.26, 06:49 • 14999 views

The parties plan to create special transport hubs, develop simplified registration procedures for evacuees, and provide special care for vulnerable groups of the population. Particular attention will be paid to synchronizing the work of border services to avoid congestion and ensure the unhindered movement of humanitarian convoys and medical transport between allied states.

NATO Secretary General Rutte called for continued support for Ukraine despite the situation in the Middle East03.03.26, 09:59 • 6434 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
War in Ukraine
Reuters
Latvia
Finland
Iceland
Denmark
Lithuania
Sweden
Norway
Germany
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland