Ten European countries will develop joint plans for population evacuation in case of war with Russia

Sweden has officially announced an agreement between ten Nordic countries to prepare for a large-scale cross-border evacuation of civilians in the event of armed conflict. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Germany, Poland, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, as well as the Baltic countries - Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - joined the initiative. The main goal of the agreement is to create clear logistical routes, humanitarian corridors and common border control rules to minimize chaos and ensure the protection of citizens in case of aggression from the Kremlin.

Ukraine's experience as a basis for civilian protection strategy

The Swedish Ministry of Defense emphasized that the decision on joint planning is based on a detailed analysis of migration processes provoked by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

European leaders concluded that organized movement of people is a critically important factor that allows armed forces to effectively conduct defense without exposing civilians to mortal danger. The experience of recent years has shown that temporary evacuation of the population from frontline areas is the only way to save lives and ensure the stability of the state during a protracted war.

Organization of humanitarian corridors and border control

The joint work of the ten countries will cover the resolution of technical and legal issues that arise during the mass movement of people across state borders.

The parties plan to create special transport hubs, develop simplified registration procedures for evacuees, and provide special care for vulnerable groups of the population. Particular attention will be paid to synchronizing the work of border services to avoid congestion and ensure the unhindered movement of humanitarian convoys and medical transport between allied states.

