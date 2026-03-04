Iran strikes US and British ships carrying cargo for Israel - IRGC

$43.450.22
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 9922 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 18725 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 16784 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 23223 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 50506 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 77659 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 65073 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 67657 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 62011 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 35004 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returned
March 4, 08:18 AM
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recently
March 4, 08:29 AM
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners
11:44 AM
What is generative AI and how does it work?
11:48 AM
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in London
12:28 PM
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yield
03:53 PM
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
03:27 PM
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 9942 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:52 PM
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 18740 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?
11:48 AM
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners
11:44 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Péter Szijjártó
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Sumy Oblast
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny Blanco
03:04 PM
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in London
12:28 PM
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problems
March 3, 05:13 PM
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"
March 3, 02:39 PM
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internet
March 3, 12:11 PM
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Guardian

Iran strikes US and British ships carrying cargo for Israel - IRGC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1536 views

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced strikes on US and British vessels heading to Israel. According to the commander, Iran has already attacked more than 10 ships during the war.

Iran strikes US and British ships carrying cargo for Israel - IRGC

The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated that Iran is striking US and British ships carrying cargo for Israel, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

An unnamed Iranian naval commander addressed state media.

According to the commander, Iran will strike US and British ships, regardless of their flag, that are carrying cargo for Israel in the Persian Gulf.

They added that Iran has already struck more than 10 ships and tankers during this war.

Israel's F-35 shot down a Russian-made Iranian plane over Tehran for the first time, having fired 5,000 shells since the start of the campaign
04.03.26, 17:41

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
Great Britain
United States
Iran