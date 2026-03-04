Iran strikes US and British ships carrying cargo for Israel - IRGC

The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated that Iran is striking US and British ships carrying cargo for Israel, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

An unnamed Iranian naval commander addressed state media.

According to the commander, Iran will strike US and British ships, regardless of their flag, that are carrying cargo for Israel in the Persian Gulf.

They added that Iran has already struck more than 10 ships and tankers during this war.

