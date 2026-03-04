$43.450.22
Israel's F-35 shot down a Russian-made Iranian plane over Tehran for the first time, having fired 5,000 shells since the start of the campaign

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1950 views

Israel reported that an Iranian Air Force Russian Yak-130 was shot down by an F-35 fighter jet over Tehran. The IDF dropped 5,000 munitions on Iran, destroying the air defense of Mehrabad Airport.

Israel's F-35 shot down a Russian-made Iranian plane over Tehran for the first time, having fired 5,000 shells since the start of the campaign
Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Israel reported a historic downing of a Russian-made Yak-130 aircraft of the Iranian Air Force by an Israeli F-35 fighter jet over Tehran, and a total of 5,000 munitions fired at Iran during the ongoing military campaign, the IDF reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

The IDF reported on Wednesday that "an Israeli F-35I ("Adir") fighter jet shot down an Iranian Yak-130 fighter jet of the Iranian Air Force over Tehran." This, as stated, is the first ever downing of a manned fighter jet by an F-35 fighter jet.

"The historic downing over Tehran testifies to the strength of the Israeli Air Force and your personal determination. The next mission is already waiting for you," commented the commander of the Israeli Air Force.

The IDF also reported that "during the tenth wave of Israeli Air Force strikes, fighter jets attacked the infrastructure of Mehrabad Airport in Tehran." "Air defense and detection systems used by the Iranian terrorist regime and threatening Israeli Air Force aircraft were destroyed."

According to the IDF, a total of "the Israeli Air Force has struck Iran using more than 5,000 munitions since the start of the operation."

"The Israeli Air Force continues to expand its air superiority throughout Iran, including in the Tehran area," the IDF noted.

Meanwhile, Iran and the Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah carried out their first coordinated attacks on Israel as part of a new escalation of the conflict, Israeli military officials told CNN on Wednesday.

The Israel Defense Forces said one missile was launched from Iran and six projectiles from Lebanon, which is controlled by Hezbollah. The attack almost simultaneously triggered alarm sirens in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, and CNN camera crews observed interceptions over central Israel.

The joint attack demonstrates the level of coordination between Iran and its proxies in Lebanon, even after the US and Israel killed high-ranking leaders of both countries during the first five days of the war, the publication notes.

Shortly thereafter, the IDF stated that Iran and Hezbollah had carried out a second joint attack.

As the attacks continue, The Guardian notes, Hezbollah claimed to have attacked Israel's largest aerospace and aviation company, launching a series of drone strikes on the headquarters of Israel Aerospace Industries in central Israel. The group said it launched a "swarm of attack drones," AFP reported.

Also earlier today, the Israel Defense Forces stated that it had detected "missiles launched from Iran" towards its territory.

Julia Shramko

