We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15122 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27408 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64176 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212870 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122112 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391248 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310192 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213644 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244167 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255065 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Netanyahu fired the head of Israeli security service due to "distrust"

The Prime Minister of Israel fired the head of the SHABAK security service, Ronen Bar, due to his inability to foresee the Hamas attack. This caused outrage and anti-government demonstrations in Jerusalem.

News of the World • March 21, 06:37 AM • 11791 views

March 11: European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism and other important events today

On March 11, the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism, World Plumbing Day, and Tool Day are celebrated. The memory of Saint Sophronius, Patriarch of Jerusalem, is also honored.

Society • March 11, 04:15 AM • 17029 views

Spring holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what we celebrate

The calendar of major spring holidays in Ukraine with a detailed description of the traditions and significance of each. From International Women's Day to Mother's Day - an overview of seven important dates in the spring period.

Society • February 28, 09:20 AM • 433473 views

Thermos Day, Pink Shirt Day, World Slow Day: what is celebrated on February 26

On February 26, the world celebrates Thermos Day, Pink Shirt Day, Pistachio Day, Slow Day, and Good Deeds Day. Each holiday has its own unique history and social significance.

Society • February 26, 04:20 AM • 27301 views

Israel blames Palestinian militants for explosions in Tel Aviv suburbs

Three buses are blown up in the Tel Aviv suburbs, and a fourth bomb is defused. Israeli security services blame Palestinian militants and increase security measures.

News of the World • February 21, 07:33 AM • 23092 views

International Customs Day, World Environmental Education Day: what else is celebrated on January 26

On January 26, the world celebrates International Customs Day, Audit Day and World Environmental Education Day. Each holiday has its own history and special significance for the development of society.

Society • January 26, 04:03 AM • 33605 views

International Adoption Day, Penguin Day, and Camcorder Day. What is celebrated on January 20

On January 20, the International Day of Acceptance, Penguin Day, and Video Camera Day are celebrated. Believers also honor the memory of St. Eutymius the Great, known for his asceticism.

Society • January 20, 04:20 AM • 25189 views

Hamas and Israel have already signed a ceasefire agreement

The parties to the conflict sign a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip after finalizing the amendments.

News of the World • January 16, 08:44 PM • 27391 views

A terrorist attack takes place near Jerusalem: a child is killed and three people are wounded

In the West Bank, an unidentified gunman opened fire on a bus heading to Jerusalem. A 12-year-old boy was killed in the attack, and three other passengers sustained injuries of varying severity.

News of the World • December 12, 03:34 AM • 18870 views

Tomorrow will celebrate one of the 12 main church holidays: the OCU told about the features

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine recalls the celebration of the entry of the Blessed Virgin Mary into the church on November 21. The holiday has a long history and special significance, as it illuminates the childhood of the mother of God.

Society • November 20, 12:51 PM • 15714 views

A diplomatic scandal: France demands explanation from Israel after attack on French holy site

Israeli security forces raided the French-administered territory in Jerusalem, detaining two diplomats. The incident took place in the presence of the French Foreign Minister and provoked a sharp reaction from Paris.

News of the World • November 8, 04:57 AM • 20902 views

Massive protests in Israel over the decision to dismiss Gallant from the post of defense minister: Prime Minister also called to “resign”

Mass protests erupt in Israel after Netanyahu's decision to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Protesters blocked roads in Tel Aviv, about 40 people were arrested.

News of the World • November 6, 05:16 PM • 24302 views

Protests against dismissal of defense minister begin in Israel

Protests erupted in Israel after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was dismissed due to a “lack of mutual trust. ” Police detained protesters in Jerusalem and Haifa, and the business community criticized the decision.

News of the World • November 6, 12:07 AM • 21507 views

October 11: International Day of the Girl Child, World Egg Day

October 11 is the International Day of the Girl Child, established by the United Nations in 2011. The goal is to draw attention to the problems of inequality and violence against girls, as well as to demonstrate their opportunities in the modern world.

UNN Lite • October 11, 03:03 AM • 119538 views

Anniversary of Hamas attack on Israel on October 7: Thousands gather in Tel Aviv to honor the victims

In Tel Aviv and other cities around the world, rallies were held to commemorate the victims of the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. Thousands of people gathered for memorial events, honoring the victims and demanding the release of hostages.

News of the World • October 7, 06:09 AM • 15167 views

Shooting in Tel Aviv, at least 10 wounded

A shooting has occurred in southern Tel Aviv, which police are treating as a possible terrorist attack. According to preliminary reports, there are at least 10 wounded, two in serious condition.

News of the World • October 1, 04:39 PM • 19137 views

September 28: International Day of Universal Access to Information, Rabbit Day

The world's first law on access to information was adopted in 1766 in Sweden. The document guaranteed free access to archives with the right to receive copies of documents, freedom of printing and dissemination of data on the government, parliament and courts.

UNN Lite • September 28, 03:11 AM • 114112 views

Hezbollah confirms death of commander after Israeli strike

Hezbollah announces the death of commander Ibrahim Mohammed Kobaysi after an Israeli strike on the outskirts of Beirut. According to Lebanese authorities, six people were killed in the attack.

News of the World • September 25, 06:25 AM • 14161 views

Iran over Hungary warned Israel that it was planning an attack-mass media

The Israeli Foreign Minister received a warning about Iran's intention to attack through its Hungarian counterpart. Israel calls on the world to demand that Iran be held accountable for its aggressive actions.

News of the World • August 5, 05:14 PM • 22861 views

The Foreign Ministry recommends Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Israel and Lebanon

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has updated recommendations for citizens to stay in Israel and Lebanon due to the deteriorating security situation. Citizens are advised to refrain from traveling to these countries until the situation stabilizes.

Society • August 2, 05:36 PM • 68151 views

August 2: Birthday of the mailbox, Sandwich Ice Cream Day

It is believed that on August 2, 1858, special letterboxes began to be placed centrally on the streets of London. Although prototypes of mailboxes existed earlier.

UNN Lite • August 2, 03:07 AM • 126861 views

Pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu continues in Israel: opponents of the government demonstrate again

Thousands of Israelis protested again last night, demanding the release of hostages held by Hamas and calling for new elections, and one released hostage called for efforts to free the remaining hostages and promote peace.

News of the World • June 30, 11:35 AM • 19089 views

Iran threatens Israel with "war of annihilation" in case of attack on Lebanon

Iran has warned that if Israel launches a full-scale military aggression against Lebanon, a "war of annihilation" will begin, involving all resistance fronts.

News of the World • June 29, 08:59 AM • 25577 views

US intelligence indicates war between Israel and Hezbollah is approaching

US intelligence indicates that a large-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah could break out in the next few weeks if a ceasefire agreement is not reached in Gaza.

News of the World • June 28, 06:07 AM • 20863 views

FT: US may buy 8 Patriot air defense systems from Israel for Ukraine

Ukraine is negotiating with Israel and the United States to transfer at least eight Israeli Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv, which could strengthen Ukraine's air defense against Russian attacks.

War • June 27, 05:59 PM • 83841 views

Israeli police arrest at least 9 people during anti-government protests in Jerusalem

Israeli police arrested at least 9 protesters during anti-government demonstrations in Jerusalem that escalated into riots.

Society • June 17, 11:50 PM • 117565 views

June 13: International Albinism Awareness Day, Ascension Day

Today, June 13, various events are taking place in many countries around the world to mark International Albinism Awareness Day. The event was launched by the United Nations in 2015.

UNN Lite • June 13, 03:07 AM • 109421 views

Netanyahu admits possibility of suspending war with Hamas for 42 days

Israel is ready to suspend the war against Hamas militants for a short period of time, but is not considering a complete cessation of hostilities.

News of the World • June 3, 03:16 PM • 26387 views

Mass protests against Netanyahu's government erupt in Israel: police use water cannons, arrests made

Massive protests against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have broken out in Israel. More than 80,000 demonstrators in Tel Aviv accused him of being unprepared for a Hamas attack and demanded his resignation, early elections, and the release of hostages.

News of the World • May 26, 08:00 AM • 103641 views

Norway, Ireland and Spain say they are recognizing a Palestinian state, Israel recalls ambassadors

Norway, Ireland and Spain say they are recognizing a Palestinian state, prompting Israel to recall its ambassadors and summon their representatives to protest.

News of the World • May 22, 10:45 AM • 17277 views