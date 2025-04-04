The Prime Minister of Israel fired the head of the SHABAK security service, Ronen Bar, due to his inability to foresee the Hamas attack. This caused outrage and anti-government demonstrations in Jerusalem.
On March 11, the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism, World Plumbing Day, and Tool Day are celebrated. The memory of Saint Sophronius, Patriarch of Jerusalem, is also honored.
The calendar of major spring holidays in Ukraine with a detailed description of the traditions and significance of each. From International Women's Day to Mother's Day - an overview of seven important dates in the spring period.
On February 26, the world celebrates Thermos Day, Pink Shirt Day, Pistachio Day, Slow Day, and Good Deeds Day. Each holiday has its own unique history and social significance.
Three buses are blown up in the Tel Aviv suburbs, and a fourth bomb is defused. Israeli security services blame Palestinian militants and increase security measures.
On January 26, the world celebrates International Customs Day, Audit Day and World Environmental Education Day. Each holiday has its own history and special significance for the development of society.
On January 20, the International Day of Acceptance, Penguin Day, and Video Camera Day are celebrated. Believers also honor the memory of St. Eutymius the Great, known for his asceticism.
The parties to the conflict sign a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip after finalizing the amendments.
In the West Bank, an unidentified gunman opened fire on a bus heading to Jerusalem. A 12-year-old boy was killed in the attack, and three other passengers sustained injuries of varying severity.
The Orthodox Church of Ukraine recalls the celebration of the entry of the Blessed Virgin Mary into the church on November 21. The holiday has a long history and special significance, as it illuminates the childhood of the mother of God.
Israeli security forces raided the French-administered territory in Jerusalem, detaining two diplomats. The incident took place in the presence of the French Foreign Minister and provoked a sharp reaction from Paris.
Mass protests erupt in Israel after Netanyahu's decision to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Protesters blocked roads in Tel Aviv, about 40 people were arrested.
Protests erupted in Israel after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was dismissed due to a “lack of mutual trust. ” Police detained protesters in Jerusalem and Haifa, and the business community criticized the decision.
October 11 is the International Day of the Girl Child, established by the United Nations in 2011. The goal is to draw attention to the problems of inequality and violence against girls, as well as to demonstrate their opportunities in the modern world.
In Tel Aviv and other cities around the world, rallies were held to commemorate the victims of the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. Thousands of people gathered for memorial events, honoring the victims and demanding the release of hostages.
A shooting has occurred in southern Tel Aviv, which police are treating as a possible terrorist attack. According to preliminary reports, there are at least 10 wounded, two in serious condition.
The world's first law on access to information was adopted in 1766 in Sweden. The document guaranteed free access to archives with the right to receive copies of documents, freedom of printing and dissemination of data on the government, parliament and courts.
Hezbollah announces the death of commander Ibrahim Mohammed Kobaysi after an Israeli strike on the outskirts of Beirut. According to Lebanese authorities, six people were killed in the attack.
The Israeli Foreign Minister received a warning about Iran's intention to attack through its Hungarian counterpart. Israel calls on the world to demand that Iran be held accountable for its aggressive actions.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has updated recommendations for citizens to stay in Israel and Lebanon due to the deteriorating security situation. Citizens are advised to refrain from traveling to these countries until the situation stabilizes.
It is believed that on August 2, 1858, special letterboxes began to be placed centrally on the streets of London. Although prototypes of mailboxes existed earlier.
Thousands of Israelis protested again last night, demanding the release of hostages held by Hamas and calling for new elections, and one released hostage called for efforts to free the remaining hostages and promote peace.
Iran has warned that if Israel launches a full-scale military aggression against Lebanon, a "war of annihilation" will begin, involving all resistance fronts.
US intelligence indicates that a large-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah could break out in the next few weeks if a ceasefire agreement is not reached in Gaza.
Ukraine is negotiating with Israel and the United States to transfer at least eight Israeli Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv, which could strengthen Ukraine's air defense against Russian attacks.
Israeli police arrested at least 9 protesters during anti-government demonstrations in Jerusalem that escalated into riots.
Today, June 13, various events are taking place in many countries around the world to mark International Albinism Awareness Day. The event was launched by the United Nations in 2015.
Israel is ready to suspend the war against Hamas militants for a short period of time, but is not considering a complete cessation of hostilities.
Massive protests against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have broken out in Israel. More than 80,000 demonstrators in Tel Aviv accused him of being unprepared for a Hamas attack and demanded his resignation, early elections, and the release of hostages.
Norway, Ireland and Spain say they are recognizing a Palestinian state, prompting Israel to recall its ambassadors and summon their representatives to protest.