New level of diagnostics: virtual reality reveals the secrets of pediatric heart tumors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 169 views

VR-Omics software has been developed, allowing for the analysis and visualization of pediatric heart tumors in 2D and 3D environments. This tool helps identify the cellular activity of cardiac rhabdomyoma and better understand pediatric diseases.

New level of diagnostics: virtual reality reveals the secrets of pediatric heart tumors

A virtual reality tool helps visualize heart tumors. For the first time, the detailed formation and changes of heart tumors in children can be analyzed in both 2D and 3D environments using VR-Omics. This is reported by UNN with reference to Genome Biology and Medical Xpress.

Details

New state-of-the-art software developed in Melbourne, Australia, is set to help uncover how the most common heart tumor in children forms and changes. This is stated in a study conducted by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) in Australia. The information was published in Genome Biology.

It is reported that the VR-Omics software, developed by MCRI Professor Mirana Ramialison, will help identify previously undetected cellular activity of cardiac rhabdomyoma, a type of benign heart tumor.

VR-Omics is the first tool capable of analyzing and visualizing data in both 2D and 3D virtual reality environments.

The innovative technology aims to analyze the spatial genetic makeup of human tissues for a better understanding of specific diseases.

Reference

Cardiac rhabdomyoma, usually detected during pregnancy or in infancy, in most cases does not cause health problems. However, in some infants and children, tumors can grow and block blood flow to vital organs, causing respiratory distress, heart rhythm disturbances, obstructions, and heart failure.

During the study, Professor Ramialison and her team, including Denis Bienroth and Natalie Charitakis, analyzed the heart tissue of three children in Melbourne with cardiac rhabdomyoma.

VR-Omics generates 3D visualizations of cells in human tissues based on large collections of patient data

- explains Professor Ramialison.

It is noted that the VR-Omics tool allows for a broader analysis of human tissues compared to other methods. Scientists claim that the results of its application indicate a "breakthrough in identifying specific underlying features of the tumor."

VR-Omics has the unique ability to analyze large datasets, allowing for the exploration of new biological mechanisms in rare tissue sections, such as those obtained from cardiac rhabdomyoma. This technology will enable more biological discoveries that can help better understand many childhood diseases

- says Professor Ramialison.

Recall

Scientists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem have developed a simple and affordable blood test that can diagnose Parkinson's disease long before the first symptoms appear.

Neonatal screening revealed 646 diseases in infants: Ministry of Health reminds of the importance of diagnostics In Ukraine, neonatal screening, which allows for the early detection of serious congenital and hereditary diseases in newborns, has identified 646 cases of diseases in infants. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. Neonatal screening is a test that is performed on all newborns on 48-72 hours of life to detect certain congenital and hereditary diseases that may not be apparent at birth. Early detection of these diseases can help to prevent serious health problems and even death. In Ukraine, neonatal screening is conducted for 21 diseases: * hypothyroidism; * phenylketonuria; * cystic fibrosis; * adrenogenital syndrome; * spinal muscular atrophy (SMA); * severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID); * other inherited metabolic disorders. "Timely diagnosis is the key to effective treatment and a full life for children with rare diseases. Neonatal screening is a simple and effective way to detect these diseases early," the Ministry of Health said in a statement. The Ministry of Health also reminded that neonatal screening is free of charge and available to all newborns in Ukraine. To undergo screening, parents should contact their pediatrician or family doctor. 02.05.25, 15:52 • 4713 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

HealthTechnologies
Jerusalem
Australia
Tesla
